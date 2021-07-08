Cannes 2021: INHERENT Trailer Hints at Sinister Secrets

The Danes are on fire, and we’re not just talking about the national soccer team’s success!

While not vying for the Short Film Palme d’Or like Casper Rudolf’s In the Soil, Nicolai G.H. Johansen’s Inherent is the second Danish genre short to world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Also produced by Snowglobe and once again starring Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Inherent has secured a highly respectable slot in this year’s Critics’ Week lineup.

Inherent is drenched in a dark mood and looks to be as oppressively atmospheric as the aforementioned In the Soil. It finds a lonesome girl isolated from a normal teen life, eager to connect with someone her own age but held back by a bloodthirsty presence that’s in her custody. Gorgeously shot on film, Inherent slyly sees the vampire’s familiar through a coming-of-age lens.

Here's the official synopsis. Watch the Inherent trailer below, and also check out three intriguing images.

Gothic horror meets small-town teenage romance as we follow a girl roaming the streets, gazing at a boy. Soon it becomes clear that she is bound to something. In the attic of her house resides a sinister presence whom she serves. As the infatuation grows, she is torn between her desires and her ties.