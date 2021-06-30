Cannes 2021 Exclusive: IN THE SOIL Trailer Premiere

ScreenAnarchy is proud to premiere the exquisitely foreboding trailer of In the Soil, one of two Danish genre shorts set to make a chilling debut in Cannes.

Casper Rudolf’s Short Film Palme d'Or contender depicts a horrifying tragedy taking shape as an unstable father (played by Thomas Guldberg Madsen) tries to drag his daughter (Sandra Guldberg Kampp) down with him into a deepening spiral of psychosis and obsession.

The allegorical tale cinematically captures the gut feeling that something is irrevocably wrong as a sense of doom descends on the characters and insurmountable dread slowly starts tightening around the viewer’s throat.

Heightened by a hair-raising score and crisp sound design, In the Soil is an eerily transfixing, well-paced nightmare that sets off a sensory jolt and burrows under your skin with an oppressive mood.

Read on for the official synopsis and check out the trailer of In the Soil below.

Karoline’s life is turned upside down when her father, Kjeld, manically starts digging a pit in their backyard. The following days turn into a living nightmare as the pit becomes a grave and the land, which has been in the family for generations, pulls Kjeld further and further down into the deep.