Blood Window 2021: Ventana Sur's Genre Program Now Open For Submissions

The call for submissions went out earlier this week for one of Latin America's biggest and most important co-production markets, Ventana Sur. Of keen interest to us, of course, is the Blood Window program. Blood Window Lab exists solely for genre filmmakers around Latin America, the program pairs them up with potential production partners.

Blood Window is a unique business platform for filmmakers specialized in Horror & Genre-films from Latin America. The event includes a showcase of films in post-production and in Market Premiere status, round tables and conferences. In addition, a selection of twenty projects in early financing, seeking for potential partners.

The main objective is to foster filmmakers from the region, exploring their potencial with the support of professionals specialized in horror and fantasy genre, promoting ibero-american talents in film festivals and markets.

This sector has grown every year in film markets all around the world, offering initiatives to forge strategic alliances at a regional level but also between Asia, Europe and Latin America.