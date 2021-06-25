THE SERPENT Exclusive Clip: Guns And Cars, Cars And Guns!
Gia Skova's indie action flick The Serpent is out now from Vertical Entertainment. If you have not checked it out yet and need a little incentive perhaps this exclusive clip will prompt you to check it out.
Agent Lucinda Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA’s most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy.
I watch this clip and all I am thinking about is my day job, looking at that classic Benz get shot at. On one hand I'm thinking, damn thing is a luxery tank, on the other I'm thinking, that is going to be a pain in the ass to find parts for after this shootout is done.
Check it out for yourself.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.