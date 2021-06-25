THE SERPENT Exclusive Clip: Guns And Cars, Cars And Guns!

Gia Skova's indie action flick The Serpent is out now from Vertical Entertainment. If you have not checked it out yet and need a little incentive perhaps this exclusive clip will prompt you to check it out.

Agent Lucinda Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA’s most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy.

I watch this clip and all I am thinking about is my day job, looking at that classic Benz get shot at. On one hand I'm thinking, damn thing is a luxery tank, on the other I'm thinking, that is going to be a pain in the ass to find parts for after this shootout is done.

Check it out for yourself.