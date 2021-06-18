ROCK, PAPER AND SCISSORS Trailer: Argentine Horror Thriller, Black Comedy Coming July 6th

Martín Blousson and Macarena García Lenzi's horror thriller slash dark comedy, Rock, Paper and Scissors is coming to digital in the U.S. on July 6th. Dark Star Pictures is handling the release and a new trailer has been made for the release. Check it out below.

Jesus and Jose Maria are siblings living in a closed-off world constructed of strange games and relentless madness. When their half-sister Magdalena returns home to inquire about her share of their inheritance, a strange and bloody affair ensues.

The Argentine horror flick that played at such festivals as FrightFest, Brooklyn Horror FF, and Fantaspoa. I caught the film at a market in Argentina a couple years ago and can attest to the quality of horror and dark comedy in it. It's very good.