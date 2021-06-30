RISING WOLF Exclusive: Watch The US Trailer For The Aussie Sci-fi Thriller Now

Back in the Spring we shared with you that Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the worldwide rights for Antaine Furlong’s feature Rising Wolf.

A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high- rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.

Today we can share with you not only the news that Rising Wolf is coming to cinemas and VOD in the US on August 10th, but, we also have your first look at the US trailer for this Aussie sci-fi thriller.

Check out the US trailer right now. It is certainly ticks the boxes. Sci-fi? Yep. Thriller? For sure, looks cool. We also have a small gallery of images futher down. Enjoy.