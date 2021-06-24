RAGING FIRE Trailer: Well GO USA Acquire Benny Chan's Final Film, Starring Donnie Yen

Raging Fire. Variety reported earlier today that Well GO USA have picked up the North American rights for Benny Chan's final film

Chan's last action epic stars action super stars Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse. Well GO USA will put Raging Fire in U.S. theaters later this year then it will find a home on martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!.

Well GO released a trailer today. You're going to want to check it out below. Full Screen and LOUD is the only way to go!