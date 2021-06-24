RAGING FIRE Trailer: Well GO USA Acquire Benny Chan's Final Film, Starring Donnie Yen
Variety reported earlier today that Well GO USA have picked up the North American rights for Benny Chan's final film Raging Fire.
Chan's last action epic stars action super stars Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse. Well GO USA will put Raging Fire in U.S. theaters later this year then it will find a home on martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!.
Well GO released a trailer today. You're going to want to check it out below. Full Screen and LOUD is the only way to go!
“We are thrilled to team up with Emperor, Tencent and Super Bullet Pictures to bring ‘Raging Fire’ to North American audiences,” said Doris Pfardrescher, Well Go USA president and chief executive. “Martial arts and Asian action fans have been anxiously awaiting the next big Donnie Yen theatrical, and ‘Raging Fire’ is more than worth the wait.”In the movie, Yen plays Shan, a well-respected veteran cop whose past comes back to haunt him when a sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals. They are led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), one of his past protégés on the police force who had once respected and admired him. But Ngo has changed after three years in prison, having emerged with a deep-rooted grudge and a mission to destroy everyone who had ever wronged him — including his former mentor.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.