Popcorn Frights 2021: Horror Festival Supports Those Impacted By Tragedy

A real-life horror story has unfolded in Florida (U.S.) over the past few days, after a residential building partially collapsed, leaving at least nine people dead and 150 not yet accounted for, per CNN. Our hearts go out to anyone affected by this tragedy.

The independent film community in Florida is keenly aware of the ongoing tragedy. Our friends at the Popcorn Frights Horror Film Festival have decided that a portion of proceeds from their upcoming seventh annual film festival will go to benefit those impacted by the collapse.

Today the in-theater All-Access Badges (South Florida) and the Virtual All-Access Badges (Nationwide) have gone on sale. The festival's program will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit the official site for more information.