WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING: IFC Midnight Picks up Tribeca Midnight Section Horror Flick

IFC Midnight have picked up Sean King O'Grady's feature film debut, the horror flick We Need to do Something. His debut will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 15th in the Midnight Section. IFC Midnight plans to release the film in North America later this year.

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING follows Melissa and her family as they seek shelter from a storm and become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world - apart.

We Need to do Something was written by Max Booth III, based of of his 2020 novella. It stars Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw, Pat Healy, John James Cronin and Lisette Alexis.

IFC Midnight announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING in a competitive situation. The film is directed by Sean King O’Grady in his debut narrative feature and written by Max Booth III, based on his novella of the same name, and stars Sierra McCormick (THE VAST OF NIGHT), Vinessa Shaw (HOCUS POCUS, EYES WIDE SHUT), Pat Healy (CHEAP THRILLS, THE INNKEEPERS), John James Cronin (NOS4A2), and newcomer Lisette Alexis. WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING is produced by Bill Stertz, John Malerman (BIRD BOX), Ryan Lewis (BIRD BOX), and Peter Block (SAW), alongside executive producers Lauren Hantz, John Hantz, Donovan Leitch, Katherine Waddell and Max Booth III. This is the first film produced by production and financing entity Hantz Motion Pictures, and was also produced by Atlas Industries, Spin a Black Yarn, and A Bigger Boat. Jean-Phillippe Bernier served as DP and Shane Patrick Ford as the editor. WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING is set to have its world premiere in the Midnight Section at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and IFC Midnight will release the film later this year in theaters and on demand.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “It requires incredible skill to be able to ratchet up that much tension from just a few very key ingredients, and Sean executes his debut with absolute precision and a much needed sense of humor. IFC Midnight is thrilled to bring this wildly entertaining yet disturbing chiller to audiences nationwide.”

Director Sean King O’Grady added, “It amazes me that anyone would be willing to distribute the hilariously sick film we concocted to exorcise our own personal pandemic demons, but we are all excited to have bold and passionate partners in IFC Midnight to bring this insane movie to unsuspecting audiences all over North America.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Acquisitions Coordinator Adam Koehler with Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmaker. Priscilla Ross Smith at The Coven will be handling all international sales.