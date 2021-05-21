Watch Now: SOUND FROM THE DEEP Unearths the Old Ones

Eldritch horror remains difficult to pull off.

One reason for the patchy output is the fact that H. P. Lovecraft’s writings are in the public domain, allowing anyone to take a stab at his weird fiction. Some, like Benson and Moorhead, have elegantly managed to carve out their own unique microcosm within Lovecraftian lore while others have fared a more traditional course, often with mixed results. Falling into the more straightforward category but showing a deft understanding of how Lovecraft blended cosmic dread with visceral horror is Sound from the Deep, co-directed by Antti Laakso and Joonas Allonen.

We first reported on their ambitious short a few years back as it was making its way around the festival circuit. Now, after multiple wins and a DHL Award for feature film development at the 2018 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Sound from the Deep has surfaced online. Watch it below and witness how Finnish scientists get more than they bargained for as they are lured into a desolate stretch of ocean by a mysterious beckoning call from beyond.