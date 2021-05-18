INTO THE DARKNESS Exclusive Clip: Anders Refn's Wartime Thriller in Cinemas And on VOD This Friday

Anders Refn's World War II thriller Into The Darkness is coming to U.S. cinemas and VOD on May 21st from Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Written by Refn and Flemming Quist Møller, this first film in a planned trilogy was the winner of the jury prize at the Goa International Film Festival in India. And yes, if you do not already know, Anders is the father of Nicolas Winding Refn.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Please check it out down below.