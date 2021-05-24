FINDING OPHELIA Teases Mysteries in New Trailer

I prefer trailers that don't spell everything out, instead teasing the mood, atmosphere, and what might be coming.

Thus, I really like a new trailer for Finding Ophelia. It doesn't look like a whiz-bang kind of thing -- which also distinguishes it in a season for blockbusters -- and on that score, the trailer does a good job in ramping up my intrigue and interest in the film.

From the official release:

"New York Advertising Executive William Edgar (Jimmy Levar) is mesmerized by a series of hypnotic dreams that blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

"His life is thrown into disarray when forced to choose between his career, his relationships and his romantic obsession with a mysterious woman (Christina Chu).

"Doing whatever it takes to find her, leads down a bizarre, dark path of signs and wonders, William soon discovers that finding the girl of your dreams can be a nightmare."

That concluding statement sums up my personal life, too! (Wow, everything really *is* about me.)

Stephen Rutterford wrote and directed the horror-mystery. Finding Ophelia premieres on digital platforms (Tubi, Google Play and Amazon) June 23 from Indie Rights. Check out the trailer below.

