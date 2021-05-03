Exclusive: HOW TO TALK WITH SPIRITS Concept Keyart

We are pleased to debut the concept key art for Quentin Lee's upcoming How to Talk with Spirits, which you can soak in below.

The poster art is designed by two-time Clio Award winning keyart designer Captain Fong Chou of VIEW (Visual Impact East West). Captain designed the theatrical teaser key art for Wonder Woman 1984 and the theatrical outdoor billboard for The Walk; both won a Clio Award:

Wonder Woman 1984

The Walk

Quentin Lee began his filmmaking career more than 20 years ago and it's still impossible to pigeonhole him, as I have noted before.

He's tackled a winning variety of human-sized stories in a variety of settings and an intriguing mix of genres, from the emotional angst of Ethan Mao to the intimate drama of White Frog to the romantic comedy of The People I've Slept With to the spooky fun of The Unbidden.

How to Talk with Spirits is scheduled to go into production in Fall 2021, and will star Veronica Cartwright. My anticipation is building already; I love the tag line, too. Enjoy the concept art in somewhat larger size by clicking the images below.

