EBOLA REX Ready to Stomp On Demand
Do you know where your children are? Because I think they might have been busy making a horror movie instead of going to school, judging from the evidence of Ebola Rex.
According to an official statement, the film "sees an infected T-Rex escaping from a Science Lab in downtown Los Angeles, destroying everything in its path!" Mel Novak stars. Dustin Ferguson directed.
Ebola Rexa will be "stomping onto DVD and Digital June 8 from Wild Eye Releasing!" (Exclamation point not mine.) Have a look at the trailer below, if you are so inclined.
