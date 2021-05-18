Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews Teaser Trailers International Features Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

EBOLA REX Ready to Stomp On Demand

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
EBOLA REX Ready to Stomp On Demand

Do you know where your children are? Because I think they might have been busy making a horror movie instead of going to school, judging from the evidence of Ebola Rex

According to an official statement, the film "sees an infected T-Rex escaping from a Science Lab in downtown Los Angeles, destroying everything in its path!" Mel Novak stars. Dustin Ferguson directed.

Ebola Rexa will be "stomping onto DVD and Digital June 8 from Wild Eye Releasing!" (Exclamation point not mine.) Have a look at the trailer below, if you are so inclined.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Dustin FergusonMel NovakUS

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.