DEADLY ILLUSIONS: Greer Grammer Wants to Make Dermot Mulroney Pay
Anna Elizabeth James' drama thriller Deadly Illusions will be released on many digital platforms next Tuesday, June 1st. We have been asked to share an exclusive clip with you this morning.
In it, we see Greer Grammer (Yes, daughter of Kelsey) has no doubt shown up at Dermot Mulroney and Kirstin Davis' home unannounced and dressed for some excitement. However, the knife suggests otherwise.
If steamy thrillers are your thing keep an eye out for Deadly Illusions next week.
A bestselling female novelist Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis), suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent yet beautiful caregiver Grace (Greer Grammer) to watch over her children as she dangerously indulges into the fantasies of her new best seller. Everything changes when Mary becomes spellbound by Grace who soon becomes her muse. As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred.DEADLY ILLUSIONS was written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James (Emma’s Chance) and stars Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, Dermot Mulroney, and Shanola Hampton.Dark Star Pictures will release Deadly Illusions on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, Dish Network and through local cable providers on June 1.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.