CREATURES: Genre Sales Outfit Picks up Tony Jopia's Horror Comedy

Black Mandala has picked up the sales rights for the UK horror comedy Creatures, directed by Tony Jopia. Check out these two trailers and watch the official trailer down below.

"GREMLINS" meets "KILL BILL" and "SHAUN OF THE DEAD"

Genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala has acquired the sci-fi horror comedy “CREATURES”, directed by Tony Jopia (Cute Little Buggers, Crying Wolf).

A class of astronomy students and their fearless teacher, Dr. Serling, get more than they bargained for on their latest field trip when they witness an alien spaceship crash-landing in the English countryside!

Investigating the wreckage, the students and Dr. Serling find a furry little alien called Mumpy. Their excitement at this close encounter soon turns to horror when they learn that Mumpy is being targeted for extermination by a group of bloodthirsty CREATURES from outer-space!!

Cut off by the advancing army of Creatures and with all communications blocked, the students, Serling and Mumpy find refuge in the country home of a retired army major. Gathering together the major’s collection of antique weapons, our heroes make a stand against the alien monsters.

Outnumbered, outgunned, and running out of ammo, can our heroes survive the night? Or will they be the main course at the Creature’s bloody banquet?