Coming This Summer: THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE Gets A 4K UHD Upgrade From Shout! Factory

Beginning this August, The Transformers: The Movie is getting a 4K UHD facelift from Shout! Factory in a pair of new releases sourced from newly struck transfers and featuring brand new supplements.

The film holds a special place in the hearts of many film fans of a certain vintage - myself included - and this upgrade aims to be worth yet another purchase. In addition to the new 4K UHD presentation, Shout! Factory is also including a new feature-length storyboard comparison and a 30th anniversary celebration from Fathom Events, both exclusive to the new release, as well as porting over supplmemental material from their previous releases of the film.

The Transformers: The Movie will be available first as a limited edition Steelbook on August 3rd, then as a standard UHD disc on September 28th. Check the link below for purchase options. In the meantime, here are the specs for this upcoming release: