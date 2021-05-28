ARROW's June SVOD Lineup Led by CHOPPING MALL, TWINS OF EVIL And ZOMBIE

The folks at Arrow Video continue to make a strong case for signing up for their ARROW streaming service. They consistently bring wonderful genre delights each month and June is proving to be no exception.

Next month subscribers to the service - in the US, UK and here in Canada - can look forward to classic flick featuring horror queens, like Chopping Mall with Barbara Crampton and Two Evil Eyes with Adrienne Barbeau. The end of the month concludes with the Euro-crime collection, Years of Lead, featuring five films from 70s Italy.

We've put everything into a handy gallery down below. Check it out and start marking the release dates on your calendar.

The June lineup leads with a selection of short films curated by the creative team behind The Stylist, one of ARROW's most popular titles. The collection highlights the work of women in horror, in front of and behind the camera. These eight films include Tristan Risk's Reptile House, her take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Alchemia, Ticks and Connor Sandheinrich's deeply unsettling Unsafe Spaces.