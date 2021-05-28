ARROW's June SVOD Lineup Led by CHOPPING MALL, TWINS OF EVIL And ZOMBIE

June 1 will see the arrival of Chopping Mall, starring horror icon Barbara Crampton (US/CA), Kevin Tenney's Witchboard (US/CA), Twins of Evil (US/CA), Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre (US/CA), The Quiet Earth (US/CA/UK), Xtro 3 (US/UK/CA), and Zombie (US/CA).
June 1's Seasonal Arrivals are the Daimajin Trilogy (US/CA/UK): Daimajin, Return of Daimajin, and Wrath of Daimajin. The three thrilling tales follow the titular god through feudal Japan as the stone warrior dishes out divine retribution.
June 7 sees the launch of eight shorts, curated by the team behind The Stylist, a selection which celebrates and supports female filmmakers working on both sides of the camera within the Horror film industry. These include: Alchemia, Reptile House, Attention, Unsafe Spaces, Bedbug, Ticks, Bloodhound, and The Curse.
June 7 is capped off with Deathdream (US/CA) which tracks a young Vietnam vet who shows up on his family's doorstep, long after they thought he was dead.
June 7 will also launch three features on ARROW (all US/CA/UK). In Hellbent, a bandleader whose career is nose diving makes a deal with the owner of a bar to sell his soul for success. In the Duke Mitchell Double Bill, famed crooner Duke Mitchell headlines in Massacre, Mafia Style which follows an exiled mafia scion (Mitchell) who wants to get back into the family business, whatever it takes and Gone With the Pope, with Mitchell as a paroled gangster with an unholy scheme: to kidnap the Pope and charge a dollar from every Catholic in the world as the ransom.
June 14 turns up the heat with the erotic grindhouse classic Daughters of Darkness, where an ageless Countess and her young female companion seduce a troubled newlywed couple. George A. Romero and Dario Argento combine their terrifying powers in Two Evil Eyes, an irresistible double bill based on the writings of Edgar Allan Poe.
The Stendhal Syndrome tells the story of a young police officer, who suffers from a rare hallucinatory disorder which causes her to blackout when looking at works of art. She finds herself in the custody of the sadistic murderer she's been sent to apprehend after he uses her affliction to ensnare her. All June 14 titles are US/CA.
Enter Mausoleum June 18 (US/CA/UK). A 10 year-old girl, mourning the death of her mother, becomes possessed by a demon, who has been preying on her female ancestors for centuries. Years later, the demon starts to take over her in every way.
June wraps up with the Years of Lead collection on June 21, all titles US/CA/UK. The season gathers five brutal crime thrillers produced amidst the political upheaval of 1970s Italy. In Vittorio Salerno’s Savage Three (1975) and Mario Imperoli’s Like Rabid Dogs (1976), random acts of violence committed by vicious young sociopaths threaten the fragile fabric of respectable society. In Massimo Dallamano’s Colt 38 Special Squad (1976) and Stelvio Massi’s Highway Racer (1977), renegade cops battling against red tape and political corruption turn to new and morally dubious methods to dispense justice. Finally, class dynamics are explored in Salerno’s No, the Case is Happily Resolved (1973) as an innocent man finds himself under suspicion for a savage crime committed by a highly respected member of society. Featuring an impressive line-up of Euro-cult stars, this collection of stylish, hard-hitting Euro-crime thrillers showcases the range and breadth of the genre and is a must-have for newcomers and grizzled veterans alike.