DIRTY HANDS Exclusive: Trailer & Poster Premiere For Indie Crime Thriller

Kevin Interdonato's sophomore feature film, a crime thriller titled Dirty Hands, is coming later this month. We have your first look at the trailer and poster for this independent, violent crime thriller.

When a routine drug deal goes south for the Denton brothers, they must fight for their lives if they're going to survive the night.

Patrick Muldoon, Denise Richards, and Michael Beach star with Interdonato, who wrote, directed and produced this feature film. Interdonato produced the film through Take No Prisoners Productions alongside another co-star Guy Nardulli, under the banner Safety24 Productions.

Action sequences were overseen by fight coordinator Jason Mello, whose previous stunt credits include Daredevil Born Again, Caught Stealing, The Bride, and coordinating stunts for Amazon's Fallout.

Saban Films will release Dirty Hands across the U.S. on April 24th.