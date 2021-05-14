“99 PROBLEMS” Director Michael G. Kehoe assembled a fantastic group of people for an outstanding concept.

“99 PROBLEMS” directed y Michael G. Kehoe and starring Yan Birch was shot as a short film and I am told is to be viewed as a pre-log/teaser to a Television series, which makes me quite excited. The story itself starts with a man coming into a diner, having some business with a lady and then striking up a conversation with the waitress that could end up changing the future.

The story and concept remind me of the good ole “Twilight Zone” and older mystery films ala Hitchcock. The main cast is very focused and believable and stars Yan Birch (The People Under The Stairs), Sala Baker (Deadpool 2), Tori London (Texas Chainsaw), Richard Leacock,(911) and Dennis Keiffer (Furious 7). I was particularly impressed by how much Actor Yan Birch can express to the audience with less words and more body language and expressions. I was also impressed by the Directing, the camera work and the editing. This film really flows and gets its message across in a very subtle way thanks to the flawless collaboration between cast and crew. For me, the story achieves its intended goal and leaves the audience wanting more, with a great twist in the end. I would highly recommend this and watch it as a TV Series.