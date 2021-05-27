2021 London Indian Film Festival Announces Sprawling Lineup for June/July Event

The 12th annual Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival has announced the lineup of events for its 2021 edition, and it looks fantastic. With films from festival favorites like A'hr from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, current darlings like Pebbles from V.S. Vinothraj, and even genre offerings like Autohead's Rohit Mittal's new film Pop City, there's something for everyone. Add to those, a sprawling lineup of features, documentaries, shorts, and talks with luminaries like Gurinder Chadha, Asif Kapadia, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and more, and there's a lot to be excited about in this month long celebration of Indian cinema taking place from 17th June - 4th July.

The London Indian Film Festival opens with WOMB (Women of My Billion) and closes with Flight.

Information regarding schedules and ticketing can be found at the link at the bottom, in the meantime, check out the complete details below:

Cinemas

BFI Southbank, Barbican, Ciné Lumière, Genesis, Rich Mix, Bertha DocHouse, Watermans, Roof East Stratford, MAC Birmingham, Millennium Point Birmingham, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham and Everyman Manchester St John’s will all host the festival.

Opening Night

WOMB (Women of My Billion)

Dir: Ajitesh Sharma

102 mins | 2020 | India

English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu with English subtitles

A monumental documentary about a young woman who walks across India and tells the remarkable stories of the women she meets.

In cinema Q&A with Srishti Bakshi

Thursday 17th June, 17:20, BFI Southbank

Tuesday 22nd June, 18:15, Ciné Lumière

Wednesday 23rd June, 18:30, Everyman Manchester St John’s

Friday 25th June, 19:00, MAC Birmingham

Closing Night

Flight

Dir: Alex Pillai

With: Mina Anwar, Kulvinder Ghir, Roshan Seth, Meera Syal.

75 mins | 1997 | UK

English

Young Hindu girl, living in Lancashire, flees to London to escape the wrath of her father after her romance with a Muslim boy has come out. There she discovers what it means to be free.

In cinema Q&A with Alex Pilai + cast and crew expected.

Friday 2nd July, 18:30, Ciné Lumière

Saturday 26th June, 14:30, Everyman Manchester St. John’s

Sunday 4th July, 15:00, MAC Birmingham





Special Guests In Conversation

In Conversation With Hanif Kureishi

Friday 18th June, 20:20, BFI Southbank

One of Britain’s best known screenwriters, Hanif Kureshi CBE is of mixed Pakistani and English origin. He earned his degree in Philosophy at King’s College London. He went on to write plays for the Hampstead Theatre, and by the age of 18, was with the Royal Court. He wrote My Beautiful Laundrette in 1985, a screenplay about a gay Pakistani-British boy growing up in 1980s London for a cult film directed by Stephen Frears, which won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Kureishi’s drama The Mother was adapted into a movie by Roger Michell, which won a joint First Prize in the Director’s Fortnight section at Cannes Film Festival. The television miniseries, based on the novel The Buddha of Suburbia, and film My Son the Fanatic based on his own short story of the same title garnered him recognition as an astute story teller. See him in a live Q&A on stage at the BFI Southbank, with the screening of My Beautiful Laundrette.

In Conversation With Asif Kapadia

Saturday 19th June, 20:10, BFI Southbank

Oscar, Grammy Award, BAFTA winning British filmmaker Asif Kapadia is one of the first British Asians to make huge waves in the world of cinema. His first feature film The Warrior was nominated for three BAFTA awards, winning two, including Outstanding British Film of the Year. The Warrior was the first international role for the late, great Irrfan Khan. Kapadia won accolades for his trilogy of documentaries Senna, Amy & Diego Maradona, showing an uncanny ability to take archive footage and tell compelling cinematic stories about key figures and the price of fame. Kapadia directed episodes of the series Mindhunter for David Fincher & Netflix, he executive produced the music series 1971: ‘The year that music changed everything’ and he co-directed & executive produced the series The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry focusing on mental health and well being, both for AppleTV+. Watch him take a deep dive into his career on stage at the BFI Southbank, with acclaimed film critic Hanna Ines Flint.

In Conversation With Gurinder Chadha

Saturday 25th June, 20:45, Rooftop East Stratford

Celebrating the iconic British BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated film Bend It Like Beckham at the 20th anniversary of it being in production, British Punjabi director Gurinder Chadha OBE, returns to the Festival to introduce this film at a unique open air screening at Roof East Stratford. Best known for her films like the BAFTA nominated Bhaji on the Beach, Bride and Prejudice, Viceroy’s House, and Blinded by the Light, Kenya born Chadha started her media career in radio, and then TV as a BBC news reporter, going on to direct award-winning documentaries for the British Film Institute, BBC and Channel Four. Empowered by vibrant British Bhangra music, she created a seminal documentary on British Asian identity, entitled I’m British, But… Gurinder is a patron of Women in Film and TV UK and has been part of many firsts for a British Asian woman in cinema. She has collaborated numerous times with the double Oscar and double Grammy winner, AR Rahman, for the music that has adorned her films. In conversation with BBC presenters Sunny & Shay Grewal.

In Conversation With Karan Johar

Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com

The son of Bollywood producer Yash Johar of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar followed in his father’s illustrious footsteps without missing a beat, ably aided by his mother, Hiroo Johar. Starting his career as an actor, he went on to create what is seen as the epitome of Bollywood cinema, working with lavish opulent sets, and working with the biggest names in the business. His foray into cinema came via his role as an assistant director on cousin Aditya Chopra’s super hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he formed his close working relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, creating his directorial debut, the multiple award winning Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His work with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan followed to great success. His unique talent has resulted in his career expanding in cinema and also a large audience following in television. He speaks to Girls On Film and BBC’s Anna Smith about his incredible career, onwww.loveliffathome.com

In Conversation With Shruti Haasan

Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com

Pan Indian actress and musician Shruti Haasan, was born to actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, living her life around set visits, cameos, and ultimately a career in cinema. From acting in the acclaimed film exploring Gandhian principles, Hey Ram, as a child, to composing the score for Unnaipol Oruvan (Tamil remake of the Hindi film A Wednesday) to making her mark in films like 3 and D-Day, she has won Filmfare, IIFA and SIIMA awards for her silverscreen appearances. Her foray into Hollywood came by way of the series of the action drama series Treadstone. Her work as a playback singer in Indian cinema began with her first song aged six in Thevar Magan alongside thespian Sivaji Ganesan, by the legend Ilaiyaraaja. She discusses her career trajectory with BBC broadcaster and film critic Ashanti Omkar, in a candid In Conversation event onwww.loveliffathome.com

In Conversation With Janhvi Kapoor

Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com

Born to the late legendary pan Indian actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark on Hindi cinema since her first foray onto the cinematic screen in 2018 with Dhadak. She took her early training at the popular Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California. She went on to win accolades for her role in the Zoya Akhtar directed Story 1 segment as part of the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories. Her titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl went on to win plaudits for her understated performance and physical transformation, playing one of India’s first female air force officers. An actress for the modern age, with many films in the streaming sphere, Kapoor discusses her short but steady journey in cinema, with film critic Mike McCahill of The Guardian, Reader’s Digest and The Telegraph onwww.loveliffathome.com

In Conversation With Pam Cullen

Pam Cullen at 97 years young, is a true legend, with an incredible career spanning over fifty years in the Indian film industry. In this very rare, frank and at times witty Interview Pam talks to author and producer Nasreen Munni Kabir about her unique life and work. It starts in the 1940s, rebelling against her conservative English parents to join the ‘Free India’ movement and becoming involved with the nascent Indian High Commission and then the early National Film Development Corporation of India. Pam recounts her career experiences with the Indian independence leader V.K.Krishna Menon, setting up the UK’s first Indian film screening after WW2. She later worked with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and befriended the shy young Satyajit Ray on his early visits to London, rubbing shoulders with such luminaries as Charlie Chaplin and managing Raj Kapoor’s press schedule in the golden age of cinema at LoveLIFFAtHome.com

In Conversation With Avtar Panesar

Behind the surface glamour of the film industry are the key industry professionals who dynamically make it all happen. We are delighted to celebrate and talk to one such British hero Avtar Panesar, who over the last thirty years has been a pioneer of the UK Asian Bollywood film & music scene and has gone on to be a leading light in one of India’s biggest hit movie studios – Yash Raj Films. Avtar talks about his childhood, arrival from Punjab to London’s Southall in the 1970s and how his father’s strong immigrant work ethic inspired him. Starting as a stockroom assistant with EMI India he climbed to management within the company promoting Indian music. This soon took him into Hindi commercial cinema, where as a young man, his hard work and diligence caught the attention of movie moguls Yash and Aditya Chopra, who handpicked him to execute their vision to set up the company’s international operations. As success followed, Avtar then ascended to greater heights moving back to India at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai to be dynamically involved with this legendary company’s global expansion which now celebrates 50 years of movie-making, with Cary Rajinder Sawhney MBE, at LoveLIFFAtHome.com

Young Rebel

Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Dir: P.S Vinothraj

With: Chellapandi, Karuththadaiyaan

75 mins | 2021 | India

Tamil with English subtitles

P.S Vinothraj’s award winning debut feature film is a stunning and spectacular tale of a troubled father and son relationship

Online Q&A with P.S.Vinothraj.

Wednesday 23rd June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière

Wednesday 30th June, 20:00, Rich Mix

Searching for Happiness…

Dir: Suman Ghosh

With: Sudiptaa Chakraborty, Arindam Ghosh, Shahida Neera

63 mins | 2021 | India

Bengali with English subtitles

A sweet little girl's search for happiness sends her on a journey through the crowded streets of Kolkata, where she meets other characters all in search of the same thing.

Tuesday 22nd June, 20:50, BFI Southbank

Sunday 27th June, 12:00, MAC Birmingham





Kayattam (A’hr)

Dir: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

With: Manju Warrier, Gaurav Ravindran, Bhupendra Khurana

105 mins | 2020 | India

Malayalam with English subtitles

The latest film from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is a mystical drama about a woman whose blossoming romance with a younger man garners the unwanted attention of other men.

Thursday 24th June, 18:00, BFI Southbank

Tuesday 29th June, 18:30, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham

I’ll Meet You There

Dir: Iram Parveen Bilal

With: Faran Tahir, Nikita Tewani, Sheetal Sheth

90 mins | 2020 | USA

English, Urdu with English subtitles

A Muslim cop in Chicago, is forced to question where his loyalties truly lie when his orthodox, estranged father, Baba, unexpectedly visits from Pakistan.

Thursday 1st July, 20:30, Ciné Lumière

Wednesday 30th June, 14:00, MAC Birmingham

Friday 2nd July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Mara Paapa Superhero

Dir: Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi

With: Bhavya Sirohi, Abhinay Banker, Shraddha Dangar

120 mins | 2021 | India

Gujarati with English subtitles

Mara Paapa Superhero tells the story of a nine year old Gujarati girl’s struggle to convince the world that her father is a superhero.

Saturday 19th June, 18:00, Watermans

Monday 28th June, 19:00, MAC Birmingham

Saturday 3rd July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

BitterSweet

Dir: Ananth Mahadevan

With: Akshaya Gaurav, Suresh Vishwakamra, Anil Nagarkar

101 mins | 2020 | India

Marathi with English subtitles

Based on dramatic true accounts, BitterSweet follows the heart-rending travails of a young woman sugarcane cutters fight for her rights.

Sunday 20th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Sthalpuran (Chronicle of Space)

Dir: Akshay Indikar

With: Neel Deshmukh, Anushree Wani, Sonia Mahale

86 mins | 2020 | India

Marathi with English subtitles

Sthalpuran is a poignant and tender tale of an eight year old boy who seeks refuge from loneliness through his imagination and diary entries.

Wednesday 23rd June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

WingMan (The Universal Irony of Love)

Dir: Anuj Gulati

With: Shashank Arora, Trimala Adhikari, Nakul Bhalla

85 mins | 2020 | India

Hindi with English subtitles

A young man who works as a matchmaker struggles to cope with his own broken heart after being abandoned by his long-term girlfriend.

Thursday 24th, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Kastoori (The Musk)

Dir: Vinod Kamble

With: Samarth Sonawane, Shravan upalakar, Vaishali kendale

101 mins | 2019 | India

Hindi, Marathi with English subtitles

Based on real events, Kastoori tells the incredible story of a bright young Dalit boy who battles to overcome the daily prejudice he faces to gain an education.

Monday 28th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Trijya - Radius

Dir: Akshay Indikar

With: Abhay Mahajan, Girish Kulkarni, Anjali Jogalekar

91 mins | 2019 | India

Marathi with English subtitles

A young Indian poet embarks on a journey of self-discovery trying to find a moment of calm in his rapidly changing world

Tuesday 29th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]





Pop City

Dir: Rohit Mittal

With: Arjun Radhakrishnan, Naina Sareen, Preeti Sharma

80 mins | 2019 | India

Hindi with English subtitles

A coming of age story about an ambitious hitman who dreams of becoming the top dog in Mumbai.

Friday 18th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Great British Asians

Pratibha Parmar: British Asians - The Underground Generations

Dir. Pratibha Parmar |

85 mins | 1988, 1994, 1998 | UK

English

Friday 25th June, 18:00, Barbican

One of the UK's most prominent activist filmmakers - Pratibha Parmar has amassed a unique body of docs recording the evolution of British Asian identity from the mid-1980s onwards. British Asians - The Underground Generations starts with her iconic 'Sari Red' about racist attacks on Asian youth, to profiling artists such as Anish Kapoor, Shobana Jeyasingh and Tara Arts Theatre company who defined their art at the borderlines of nationhood and cultural hybridity in 'The Colour of Britain', to the flowering of the Asian arts scenes of the early 1990s with 'Brimful of Asia'. Expect a who's who of British Asian arts and culture!

Sari Red | 1988 | 11 mins

The Colour Of Britain | 1994 | 50 mins

Brimful of Asia | 1998 | 24 mins

Followed by a Q&A with Pratibha Parmar and guests.

Pratibha Parmar: Asian Artists in Emergence

Dir. Pratibha Parmar

71 mins | 1986, 1989, 1990 | UK

English

Saturday 26th June, 15:00, Barbican

Our second programme of documentaries by legendary filmmaker Pratibha Parmar charts the rise of a new generation of Asian artists in Britain and globally from the mid 1980s to early 90s, with pioneering artists who broke artistic and cultural boundaries who were shaped by feminist and sexual politics. These films include rare conversations with photographer Sunil Gupta, visual artist Sutapa Biswas and acclaimed writer poet Sunita Namjoshi, who explore their practice and thoughts on contemporary culture. Parmar's free-flowing montage style brings artists and their works together, which in itself creates a sensory discourse.

Emergence | 1986 | 20 mins

Memory Pictures | 1989 | 24 mins

Flesh & Paper | 1990 | 27 mins

Bend it Like Beckham

Dir: Gurinder Chadha

With: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Anupam Kher

112 mins | 2002 | UK

English, Punjabi, Hindi with English subtitles

Gurinder Chadha’s seminal film follows the adventures of a young girl who dreams of playing football like her idol, David Beckham.

In cinema introduction by Director Gurinder Chadha and other special guests.

Friday 25th June, 20:45, Roof East Stratford

Brick Lane

Dir. Sarah Gavron

With: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Satish Kaushik, Christopher Simpson

102 mins | 2007 | UK, Bangladesh

English, Bengali, Arabic with English subtitles

A young Bangladeshi woman is trapped in a loveless marriage, in East London, but sees her life change by a chance encounter with the charismatic market trader.

In cinema Q&A with special guests.

Friday 25th June, 20:30, Genesis Cinema

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Dir: Vivek Bald

83 mins | 2003 | UK

English

Shot over the course of seven years Vivek Bald’s unique film documents the rise and impact of the Asian Underground movement to British culture in the 90s.

In cinema Q&A with special guests.

Friday 25th June, 20:00, Rich Mix

Wild West

Dir: David Atwood

With: Naveen Andrews, Sarita Choudhury, Ronny Jhutti

85 mins | 1992 | UK

English

A young Pakistani living in London thinks he is a cowboy and dreams of leading his country music band to success in Nashville.

Thursday 1st July, 20:00, Rich Mix

My Beautiful Laundrette

Dir: Stephen Frears

With: Daniel Day-Lewis, Gordon Warnecke, Syed Jaffrey

97 mins | 1985 | UK

English, Urdu with English subtitles

Set to the backdrop of poverty and racial tensions in London Stephen Frears’ seminal film follows the fortunes of Omar and Johnny who take over a rundown laundrette and transform it into a gaudy, neon lit palace.

Rare on-stage In Conversation with writer Hanif Kureshi.

Friday 18th June, 20:20, BFI Southbank

The Warrior

Dir: Asif Kapadia

With: Irrfan Khan

86 mins | 2001 | UK

English

In feudal India, a warrior renounces his role as a local warlord's enforcer for a life of peace, but soon becomes the prey in a murderous quest.

In Conversation on stage with Director Asif Kapadia

Saturday 19th June, 20:30, BFI Southbank

Extra-Ordinary Lives

Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip)

Dir: Mangesh Joshi

With: Amey Wagh, Mohan Agashe, Geetanjali Kulkarni

108 mins | 2020 | India

Marathi with English subtitles

A funny and heartfelt story about a joint family taking an unexpectedly adventurous journey after the death of their beloved patriarch.

Thursday 24th June, 20:40, Ciné Lumière

Sunday 27th June, 15:00, Genesis Cinema

Saturday 3rd July, 19:00, MAC Birmingham

Abhijaan

Dir: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

With: Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Quashiq Mukherjee

160 mins | 2021 | India

Bengali with English Subtitles

A beautiful and eye opening biopic exploring the life of Soumitra Chatterjee, a true giant of Indian cinema.

Saturday 26th June, 20:15, Ciné Lumière

Saturday 26th June, 15:00, MAC Birmingham

Aise Hee (Just Like That)

Dir: Kislay

With: Mohini Sharma, Harish Khanna, Sadhna Singh

113 mins | 2019 | India

Hindi with English subtitles

An intimate portrait of the outdated obligations an elderly woman must overcome when she decides to live by herself after the death of her husband.

Tuesday 29th June, 18:00, Barbican

Saturday 26th June, 12:00, MAC Birmingham

Ahimsa: Gandhi The Power of the Powerless

Dir: Ramesh Sharma

108 mins | 2020 | India, South Africa

English with no subtitles

An inspiring documentary exploring the story and power of Gandhi's message of nonviolent protest and its enduring impact on resistance movements worldwide.

Sunday 20th June, 15:00, BFI Southbank

Wednesday 30th June, 18:30, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham

Nazarband (Captive)

Dir: Suman Mukhopadhyay

With: Tanmay Dhanania, Indira Tiwari

85 mins | 2020 | India

Hindi with English subtitles

After being released from prison a young woman sets off on a perilous and chaotic journey in search of her missing family.

Wednesday 23rd June, 20:45, BFI Southbank

Ghar Ka Pata (Home Address)

Dir: Madhulika Jalali

67 mins | 2020 | India

Hindi, Kashmiri, English with English subtitles

A heart-rending tale of homecoming and loss, Ghar Ka Pata is an autobiographical account of director Madhulika Jalali’s journey to Kashmir in search of her identity.

Sunday 20th June, 16:00, Watermans

Wednesday 30th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Bread & Belonging

Dir: Sonia Filinto

51 mins | 2020 | India

Konkani, English, Kannada with English subtitles

A charming and mouth-watering documentary telling the story of migration and culture in Goa, through its unique bread, pão. .

Tuesday 29th June, 20:00, Rich Mix

Thursday 1st July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]





Gamak Ghar (The Village House)

Dir: Achal MIshra

With: Abhinav Jha, Mira Jha, Satyam Jha

91 mins | 2019 | India

Maithili with English subtitles

Thanks to Deaf Crocodile Films / Gratitude Films

Gamak Ghar is a gentle portrayal of family bonding and ancestral roots, as seen through the life of a village house over 30 years.

Monday 21st June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Baganiya (Garden of Memories)

Dir: Humaira Bilkis

56 mins | 2018 | Bangladesh

Bhojpuri, Bengali with English subtitles

An eye-opening documentary exploring the lives of migrant labourers working in the tea fields of Bangladesh and the British colonial history that has led to them being there.

Online screening in partnership with Bertha DocHouse.

Tuesday 22nd June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Lorni - The Flaneur

Dir: Wanphrang K Diengdoh

With: Adil Hussein, Elizer Bareh, Dawait Syiem

106 mins | 2019 | Singapore, India

Khasi, English, Hindi with English subtitles

A struggling private investigator is finally given a chance to escape his everyday, humdrum existence when he comes across and unusual robbery

Friday 25th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Swimming Through The Darkness

Dir: Supriyo Sen

76 mins | 2018 | India

Bengali with English subtitles

An inspirational documentary following the journey of a blind swimmer who successfully completed the world's longest swimming competition in the Ganges River.

Saturday 26th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Who is Baul

Dir: Sairam Sagiraju

54 mins | 2021 | India

Bengali, English with English subtitles

Who is Baul is an epic documentary delving into the centuries old music traditions of the Bauls sect of Bengal.

Sunday 27th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Classic Cinema

Mughal-E-Azam

Dir: K Asif

With: Pritvhiraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Dilip Kumar

197 mins | 1960 | India

Urdu with English subtitles

A spectacular historical drama, Mughal-E-Azam tells the tale of a timeless love affair between a Prince and a dancer.

Sunday 27th June, 14:00, Ciné Lumière

Saturday 3rd July, 19:00, Millenium Point Birmingham

Save The Planet

Nonajoler Kabbo (The Salt in our Waters)

Dir: Rezwan Shahriar Sumit

With: Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Titas Zia

106 mins | 2020 | Bangladesh, France

Bangla with English subtitles

A young artist relocates to coastal Bangladesh to practice his contemporary artistic career and find himself, but he soon learns that his modern ways rail against the local communities' age-old customs and taboos.

Sunday 27th June, 15:00, BFI Southbank

Thursday 1st July, 20:30, Genesis Cinema

Thursday 1st July, 19:00, MAC Birmingham

Kalira Atita (Yesterday's Past)

Dir: Nila Madhab Panda

With: Pitabash Tripathy

83 mins | 2020 | India

Odia with English subtitles

Set against a backdrop of climate change, a powerful tale of one man’s struggle to reach his coastal family village, while fighting with internal demons.

Wednesday 30th June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière

Sisters of the Trees

Dir: Camila Menéndez, Lucas Peñafort

86 mins | 2018 | India, Argentina

Hindi, Merwari with English subtitles

A powerful and heartfelt documentary about a small village in Rajasthan that uses the act of planting trees as a symbol of their women’s new found freedoms.

Saturday 19th June, 18:00, online on LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]

Short Films Programmes

Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition

The festival’s annual Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition is a rare chance to see the works of talented and emerging filmmakers who are exploring themes of South Asian experience, that also in different ways reflect the humanist ideals of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The winner will be announced on 2nd July.

Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition Part 1

Tuesday 29th June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière

Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition Part 2

Wednesday 30th June, 20:30, Genesis Cinema

Too Desi Too Queer

The festival is proud to bring back it’s super-hit ‘Too Desi Too Queer’ short film programme, exploring the lives, experiences and well being of South Asian LGBTQIA+ communities in the Subcontinent and diaspora, through a dynamic and thought provoking selection of recent LGBTQIA+ short films. There’s a super-glam white marble staircase leading up to the cinema, so make sure you dress to impress and know how to walk it!

Friday 25th June, 20:15, Ciné Lumière

Friday 2nd July, 19:30, MAC Birmingham

New Brit-Asian Shorts

Support your local filmmaker! A showcase of exciting and diverse emerging British Asian filmmaking talent is presented, as part of LIFF's highlight of British Asian focus. From award-winning dramas to insightful docs, we see a rarely presented slice of life of Asian Britain today. Expect a discussion with young filmmakers on stage and in the Barbican Cinema Cafe' afterwards.

Wednesday 30th June, 18:10, Barbican

BSL Special Double Bill: For Each Other & Double Discrimination

Saturday 26th June, 18:00, Genesis Cinema

Sunday 27th June, 14:00, MAC Birmingham