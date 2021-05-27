2021 London Indian Film Festival Announces Sprawling Lineup for June/July Event
The 12th annual Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival has announced the lineup of events for its 2021 edition, and it looks fantastic. With films from festival favorites like A'hr from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, current darlings like Pebbles from V.S. Vinothraj, and even genre offerings like Autohead's Rohit Mittal's new film Pop City, there's something for everyone. Add to those, a sprawling lineup of features, documentaries, shorts, and talks with luminaries like Gurinder Chadha, Asif Kapadia, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and more, and there's a lot to be excited about in this month long celebration of Indian cinema taking place from 17th June - 4th July.
The London Indian Film Festival opens with WOMB (Women of My Billion) and closes with Flight.
Information regarding schedules and ticketing can be found at the link at the bottom, in the meantime, check out the complete details below:
Cinemas
BFI Southbank, Barbican, Ciné Lumière, Genesis, Rich Mix, Bertha DocHouse, Watermans, Roof East Stratford, MAC Birmingham, Millennium Point Birmingham, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham and Everyman Manchester St John’s will all host the festival.
Opening Night
WOMB (Women of My Billion)
Dir: Ajitesh Sharma
102 mins | 2020 | India
English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu with English subtitles
A monumental documentary about a young woman who walks across India and tells the remarkable stories of the women she meets.
In cinema Q&A with Srishti Bakshi
Thursday 17th June, 17:20, BFI Southbank
Tuesday 22nd June, 18:15, Ciné Lumière
Wednesday 23rd June, 18:30, Everyman Manchester St John’s
Friday 25th June, 19:00, MAC Birmingham
Closing Night
Flight
Dir: Alex Pillai
With: Mina Anwar, Kulvinder Ghir, Roshan Seth, Meera Syal.
75 mins | 1997 | UK
English
Young Hindu girl, living in Lancashire, flees to London to escape the wrath of her father after her romance with a Muslim boy has come out. There she discovers what it means to be free.
In cinema Q&A with Alex Pilai + cast and crew expected.
Friday 2nd July, 18:30, Ciné Lumière
Saturday 26th June, 14:30, Everyman Manchester St. John’s
Sunday 4th July, 15:00, MAC Birmingham
Special Guests In Conversation
In Conversation With Hanif Kureishi
Friday 18th June, 20:20, BFI Southbank
One of Britain’s best known screenwriters, Hanif Kureshi CBE is of mixed Pakistani and English origin. He earned his degree in Philosophy at King’s College London. He went on to write plays for the Hampstead Theatre, and by the age of 18, was with the Royal Court. He wrote My Beautiful Laundrette in 1985, a screenplay about a gay Pakistani-British boy growing up in 1980s London for a cult film directed by Stephen Frears, which won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Kureishi’s drama The Mother was adapted into a movie by Roger Michell, which won a joint First Prize in the Director’s Fortnight section at Cannes Film Festival. The television miniseries, based on the novel The Buddha of Suburbia, and film My Son the Fanatic based on his own short story of the same title garnered him recognition as an astute story teller. See him in a live Q&A on stage at the BFI Southbank, with the screening of My Beautiful Laundrette.
In Conversation With Asif Kapadia
Saturday 19th June, 20:10, BFI Southbank
Oscar, Grammy Award, BAFTA winning British filmmaker Asif Kapadia is one of the first British Asians to make huge waves in the world of cinema. His first feature film The Warrior was nominated for three BAFTA awards, winning two, including Outstanding British Film of the Year. The Warrior was the first international role for the late, great Irrfan Khan. Kapadia won accolades for his trilogy of documentaries Senna, Amy & Diego Maradona, showing an uncanny ability to take archive footage and tell compelling cinematic stories about key figures and the price of fame. Kapadia directed episodes of the series Mindhunter for David Fincher & Netflix, he executive produced the music series 1971: ‘The year that music changed everything’ and he co-directed & executive produced the series The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry focusing on mental health and well being, both for AppleTV+. Watch him take a deep dive into his career on stage at the BFI Southbank, with acclaimed film critic Hanna Ines Flint.
In Conversation With Gurinder Chadha
Saturday 25th June, 20:45, Rooftop East Stratford
Celebrating the iconic British BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated film Bend It Like Beckham at the 20th anniversary of it being in production, British Punjabi director Gurinder Chadha OBE, returns to the Festival to introduce this film at a unique open air screening at Roof East Stratford. Best known for her films like the BAFTA nominated Bhaji on the Beach, Bride and Prejudice, Viceroy’s House, and Blinded by the Light, Kenya born Chadha started her media career in radio, and then TV as a BBC news reporter, going on to direct award-winning documentaries for the British Film Institute, BBC and Channel Four. Empowered by vibrant British Bhangra music, she created a seminal documentary on British Asian identity, entitled I’m British, But… Gurinder is a patron of Women in Film and TV UK and has been part of many firsts for a British Asian woman in cinema. She has collaborated numerous times with the double Oscar and double Grammy winner, AR Rahman, for the music that has adorned her films. In conversation with BBC presenters Sunny & Shay Grewal.
In Conversation With Karan Johar
Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com
The son of Bollywood producer Yash Johar of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar followed in his father’s illustrious footsteps without missing a beat, ably aided by his mother, Hiroo Johar. Starting his career as an actor, he went on to create what is seen as the epitome of Bollywood cinema, working with lavish opulent sets, and working with the biggest names in the business. His foray into cinema came via his role as an assistant director on cousin Aditya Chopra’s super hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he formed his close working relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, creating his directorial debut, the multiple award winning Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His work with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan followed to great success. His unique talent has resulted in his career expanding in cinema and also a large audience following in television. He speaks to Girls On Film and BBC’s Anna Smith about his incredible career, onwww.loveliffathome.com
In Conversation With Shruti Haasan
Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com
Pan Indian actress and musician Shruti Haasan, was born to actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, living her life around set visits, cameos, and ultimately a career in cinema. From acting in the acclaimed film exploring Gandhian principles, Hey Ram, as a child, to composing the score for Unnaipol Oruvan (Tamil remake of the Hindi film A Wednesday) to making her mark in films like 3 and D-Day, she has won Filmfare, IIFA and SIIMA awards for her silverscreen appearances. Her foray into Hollywood came by way of the series of the action drama series Treadstone. Her work as a playback singer in Indian cinema began with her first song aged six in Thevar Magan alongside thespian Sivaji Ganesan, by the legend Ilaiyaraaja. She discusses her career trajectory with BBC broadcaster and film critic Ashanti Omkar, in a candid In Conversation event onwww.loveliffathome.com
In Conversation With Janhvi Kapoor
Online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com
Born to the late legendary pan Indian actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark on Hindi cinema since her first foray onto the cinematic screen in 2018 with Dhadak. She took her early training at the popular Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California. She went on to win accolades for her role in the Zoya Akhtar directed Story 1 segment as part of the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories. Her titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl went on to win plaudits for her understated performance and physical transformation, playing one of India’s first female air force officers. An actress for the modern age, with many films in the streaming sphere, Kapoor discusses her short but steady journey in cinema, with film critic Mike McCahill of The Guardian, Reader’s Digest and The Telegraph onwww.loveliffathome.com
In Conversation With Pam Cullen
Pam Cullen at 97 years young, is a true legend, with an incredible career spanning over fifty years in the Indian film industry. In this very rare, frank and at times witty Interview Pam talks to author and producer Nasreen Munni Kabir about her unique life and work. It starts in the 1940s, rebelling against her conservative English parents to join the ‘Free India’ movement and becoming involved with the nascent Indian High Commission and then the early National Film Development Corporation of India. Pam recounts her career experiences with the Indian independence leader V.K.Krishna Menon, setting up the UK’s first Indian film screening after WW2. She later worked with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and befriended the shy young Satyajit Ray on his early visits to London, rubbing shoulders with such luminaries as Charlie Chaplin and managing Raj Kapoor’s press schedule in the golden age of cinema at LoveLIFFAtHome.com
In Conversation With Avtar Panesar
Behind the surface glamour of the film industry are the key industry professionals who dynamically make it all happen. We are delighted to celebrate and talk to one such British hero Avtar Panesar, who over the last thirty years has been a pioneer of the UK Asian Bollywood film & music scene and has gone on to be a leading light in one of India’s biggest hit movie studios – Yash Raj Films. Avtar talks about his childhood, arrival from Punjab to London’s Southall in the 1970s and how his father’s strong immigrant work ethic inspired him. Starting as a stockroom assistant with EMI India he climbed to management within the company promoting Indian music. This soon took him into Hindi commercial cinema, where as a young man, his hard work and diligence caught the attention of movie moguls Yash and Aditya Chopra, who handpicked him to execute their vision to set up the company’s international operations. As success followed, Avtar then ascended to greater heights moving back to India at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai to be dynamically involved with this legendary company’s global expansion which now celebrates 50 years of movie-making, with Cary Rajinder Sawhney MBE, at LoveLIFFAtHome.com
Young Rebel
Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Dir: P.S Vinothraj
With: Chellapandi, Karuththadaiyaan
75 mins | 2021 | India
Tamil with English subtitles
P.S Vinothraj’s award winning debut feature film is a stunning and spectacular tale of a troubled father and son relationship
Online Q&A with P.S.Vinothraj.
Wednesday 23rd June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière
Wednesday 30th June, 20:00, Rich Mix
Searching for Happiness…
Dir: Suman Ghosh
With: Sudiptaa Chakraborty, Arindam Ghosh, Shahida Neera
63 mins | 2021 | India
Bengali with English subtitles
A sweet little girl's search for happiness sends her on a journey through the crowded streets of Kolkata, where she meets other characters all in search of the same thing.
Tuesday 22nd June, 20:50, BFI Southbank
Sunday 27th June, 12:00, MAC Birmingham
Kayattam (A’hr)
Dir: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
With: Manju Warrier, Gaurav Ravindran, Bhupendra Khurana
105 mins | 2020 | India
Malayalam with English subtitles
The latest film from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is a mystical drama about a woman whose blossoming romance with a younger man garners the unwanted attention of other men.
Thursday 24th June, 18:00, BFI Southbank
Tuesday 29th June, 18:30, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham
I’ll Meet You There
Dir: Iram Parveen Bilal
With: Faran Tahir, Nikita Tewani, Sheetal Sheth
90 mins | 2020 | USA
English, Urdu with English subtitles
A Muslim cop in Chicago, is forced to question where his loyalties truly lie when his orthodox, estranged father, Baba, unexpectedly visits from Pakistan.
Thursday 1st July, 20:30, Ciné Lumière
Wednesday 30th June, 14:00, MAC Birmingham
Friday 2nd July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Mara Paapa Superhero
Dir: Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi
With: Bhavya Sirohi, Abhinay Banker, Shraddha Dangar
120 mins | 2021 | India
Gujarati with English subtitles
Mara Paapa Superhero tells the story of a nine year old Gujarati girl’s struggle to convince the world that her father is a superhero.
Saturday 19th June, 18:00, Watermans
Monday 28th June, 19:00, MAC Birmingham
Saturday 3rd July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
BitterSweet
Dir: Ananth Mahadevan
With: Akshaya Gaurav, Suresh Vishwakamra, Anil Nagarkar
101 mins | 2020 | India
Marathi with English subtitles
Based on dramatic true accounts, BitterSweet follows the heart-rending travails of a young woman sugarcane cutters fight for her rights.
Sunday 20th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Sthalpuran (Chronicle of Space)
Dir: Akshay Indikar
With: Neel Deshmukh, Anushree Wani, Sonia Mahale
86 mins | 2020 | India
Marathi with English subtitles
Sthalpuran is a poignant and tender tale of an eight year old boy who seeks refuge from loneliness through his imagination and diary entries.
Wednesday 23rd June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
WingMan (The Universal Irony of Love)
Dir: Anuj Gulati
With: Shashank Arora, Trimala Adhikari, Nakul Bhalla
85 mins | 2020 | India
Hindi with English subtitles
A young man who works as a matchmaker struggles to cope with his own broken heart after being abandoned by his long-term girlfriend.
Thursday 24th, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Kastoori (The Musk)
Dir: Vinod Kamble
With: Samarth Sonawane, Shravan upalakar, Vaishali kendale
101 mins | 2019 | India
Hindi, Marathi with English subtitles
Based on real events, Kastoori tells the incredible story of a bright young Dalit boy who battles to overcome the daily prejudice he faces to gain an education.
Monday 28th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Trijya - Radius
Dir: Akshay Indikar
With: Abhay Mahajan, Girish Kulkarni, Anjali Jogalekar
91 mins | 2019 | India
Marathi with English subtitles
A young Indian poet embarks on a journey of self-discovery trying to find a moment of calm in his rapidly changing world
Tuesday 29th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Pop City
Dir: Rohit Mittal
With: Arjun Radhakrishnan, Naina Sareen, Preeti Sharma
80 mins | 2019 | India
Hindi with English subtitles
A coming of age story about an ambitious hitman who dreams of becoming the top dog in Mumbai.
Friday 18th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Great British Asians
Pratibha Parmar: British Asians - The Underground Generations
Dir. Pratibha Parmar |
85 mins | 1988, 1994, 1998 | UK
English
Friday 25th June, 18:00, Barbican
One of the UK's most prominent activist filmmakers - Pratibha Parmar has amassed a unique body of docs recording the evolution of British Asian identity from the mid-1980s onwards. British Asians - The Underground Generations starts with her iconic 'Sari Red' about racist attacks on Asian youth, to profiling artists such as Anish Kapoor, Shobana Jeyasingh and Tara Arts Theatre company who defined their art at the borderlines of nationhood and cultural hybridity in 'The Colour of Britain', to the flowering of the Asian arts scenes of the early 1990s with 'Brimful of Asia'. Expect a who's who of British Asian arts and culture!
Sari Red | 1988 | 11 mins
The Colour Of Britain | 1994 | 50 mins
Brimful of Asia | 1998 | 24 mins
Followed by a Q&A with Pratibha Parmar and guests.
Pratibha Parmar: Asian Artists in Emergence
Dir. Pratibha Parmar
71 mins | 1986, 1989, 1990 | UK
English
Saturday 26th June, 15:00, Barbican
Our second programme of documentaries by legendary filmmaker Pratibha Parmar charts the rise of a new generation of Asian artists in Britain and globally from the mid 1980s to early 90s, with pioneering artists who broke artistic and cultural boundaries who were shaped by feminist and sexual politics. These films include rare conversations with photographer Sunil Gupta, visual artist Sutapa Biswas and acclaimed writer poet Sunita Namjoshi, who explore their practice and thoughts on contemporary culture. Parmar's free-flowing montage style brings artists and their works together, which in itself creates a sensory discourse.
Emergence | 1986 | 20 mins
Memory Pictures | 1989 | 24 mins
Flesh & Paper | 1990 | 27 mins
Bend it Like Beckham
Dir: Gurinder Chadha
With: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Anupam Kher
112 mins | 2002 | UK
English, Punjabi, Hindi with English subtitles
Gurinder Chadha’s seminal film follows the adventures of a young girl who dreams of playing football like her idol, David Beckham.
In cinema introduction by Director Gurinder Chadha and other special guests.
Friday 25th June, 20:45, Roof East Stratford
Brick Lane
Dir. Sarah Gavron
With: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Satish Kaushik, Christopher Simpson
102 mins | 2007 | UK, Bangladesh
English, Bengali, Arabic with English subtitles
A young Bangladeshi woman is trapped in a loveless marriage, in East London, but sees her life change by a chance encounter with the charismatic market trader.
In cinema Q&A with special guests.
Friday 25th June, 20:30, Genesis Cinema
Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music
Dir: Vivek Bald
83 mins | 2003 | UK
English
Shot over the course of seven years Vivek Bald’s unique film documents the rise and impact of the Asian Underground movement to British culture in the 90s.
In cinema Q&A with special guests.
Friday 25th June, 20:00, Rich Mix
Wild West
Dir: David Atwood
With: Naveen Andrews, Sarita Choudhury, Ronny Jhutti
85 mins | 1992 | UK
English
A young Pakistani living in London thinks he is a cowboy and dreams of leading his country music band to success in Nashville.
Thursday 1st July, 20:00, Rich Mix
My Beautiful Laundrette
Dir: Stephen Frears
With: Daniel Day-Lewis, Gordon Warnecke, Syed Jaffrey
97 mins | 1985 | UK
English, Urdu with English subtitles
Set to the backdrop of poverty and racial tensions in London Stephen Frears’ seminal film follows the fortunes of Omar and Johnny who take over a rundown laundrette and transform it into a gaudy, neon lit palace.
Rare on-stage In Conversation with writer Hanif Kureshi.
Friday 18th June, 20:20, BFI Southbank
The Warrior
Dir: Asif Kapadia
With: Irrfan Khan
86 mins | 2001 | UK
English
In feudal India, a warrior renounces his role as a local warlord's enforcer for a life of peace, but soon becomes the prey in a murderous quest.
In Conversation on stage with Director Asif Kapadia
Saturday 19th June, 20:30, BFI Southbank
Extra-Ordinary Lives
Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip)
Dir: Mangesh Joshi
With: Amey Wagh, Mohan Agashe, Geetanjali Kulkarni
108 mins | 2020 | India
Marathi with English subtitles
A funny and heartfelt story about a joint family taking an unexpectedly adventurous journey after the death of their beloved patriarch.
Thursday 24th June, 20:40, Ciné Lumière
Sunday 27th June, 15:00, Genesis Cinema
Saturday 3rd July, 19:00, MAC Birmingham
Abhijaan
Dir: Parambrata Chattopadhyay
With: Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Quashiq Mukherjee
160 mins | 2021 | India
Bengali with English Subtitles
A beautiful and eye opening biopic exploring the life of Soumitra Chatterjee, a true giant of Indian cinema.
Saturday 26th June, 20:15, Ciné Lumière
Saturday 26th June, 15:00, MAC Birmingham
Aise Hee (Just Like That)
Dir: Kislay
With: Mohini Sharma, Harish Khanna, Sadhna Singh
113 mins | 2019 | India
Hindi with English subtitles
An intimate portrait of the outdated obligations an elderly woman must overcome when she decides to live by herself after the death of her husband.
Tuesday 29th June, 18:00, Barbican
Saturday 26th June, 12:00, MAC Birmingham
Ahimsa: Gandhi The Power of the Powerless
Dir: Ramesh Sharma
108 mins | 2020 | India, South Africa
English with no subtitles
An inspiring documentary exploring the story and power of Gandhi's message of nonviolent protest and its enduring impact on resistance movements worldwide.
Sunday 20th June, 15:00, BFI Southbank
Wednesday 30th June, 18:30, Everyman Mailbox Birmingham
Nazarband (Captive)
Dir: Suman Mukhopadhyay
With: Tanmay Dhanania, Indira Tiwari
85 mins | 2020 | India
Hindi with English subtitles
After being released from prison a young woman sets off on a perilous and chaotic journey in search of her missing family.
Wednesday 23rd June, 20:45, BFI Southbank
Ghar Ka Pata (Home Address)
Dir: Madhulika Jalali
67 mins | 2020 | India
Hindi, Kashmiri, English with English subtitles
A heart-rending tale of homecoming and loss, Ghar Ka Pata is an autobiographical account of director Madhulika Jalali’s journey to Kashmir in search of her identity.
Sunday 20th June, 16:00, Watermans
Wednesday 30th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Bread & Belonging
Dir: Sonia Filinto
51 mins | 2020 | India
Konkani, English, Kannada with English subtitles
A charming and mouth-watering documentary telling the story of migration and culture in Goa, through its unique bread, pão. .
Tuesday 29th June, 20:00, Rich Mix
Thursday 1st July, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Gamak Ghar (The Village House)
Dir: Achal MIshra
With: Abhinav Jha, Mira Jha, Satyam Jha
91 mins | 2019 | India
Maithili with English subtitles
Thanks to Deaf Crocodile Films / Gratitude Films
Gamak Ghar is a gentle portrayal of family bonding and ancestral roots, as seen through the life of a village house over 30 years.
Monday 21st June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Baganiya (Garden of Memories)
Dir: Humaira Bilkis
56 mins | 2018 | Bangladesh
Bhojpuri, Bengali with English subtitles
An eye-opening documentary exploring the lives of migrant labourers working in the tea fields of Bangladesh and the British colonial history that has led to them being there.
Online screening in partnership with Bertha DocHouse.
Tuesday 22nd June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Lorni - The Flaneur
Dir: Wanphrang K Diengdoh
With: Adil Hussein, Elizer Bareh, Dawait Syiem
106 mins | 2019 | Singapore, India
Khasi, English, Hindi with English subtitles
A struggling private investigator is finally given a chance to escape his everyday, humdrum existence when he comes across and unusual robbery
Friday 25th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Swimming Through The Darkness
Dir: Supriyo Sen
76 mins | 2018 | India
Bengali with English subtitles
An inspirational documentary following the journey of a blind swimmer who successfully completed the world's longest swimming competition in the Ganges River.
Saturday 26th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Who is Baul
Dir: Sairam Sagiraju
54 mins | 2021 | India
Bengali, English with English subtitles
Who is Baul is an epic documentary delving into the centuries old music traditions of the Bauls sect of Bengal.
Sunday 27th June, 18:00, online at LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Classic Cinema
Mughal-E-Azam
Dir: K Asif
With: Pritvhiraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Dilip Kumar
197 mins | 1960 | India
Urdu with English subtitles
A spectacular historical drama, Mughal-E-Azam tells the tale of a timeless love affair between a Prince and a dancer.
Sunday 27th June, 14:00, Ciné Lumière
Saturday 3rd July, 19:00, Millenium Point Birmingham
Save The Planet
Nonajoler Kabbo (The Salt in our Waters)
Dir: Rezwan Shahriar Sumit
With: Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Titas Zia
106 mins | 2020 | Bangladesh, France
Bangla with English subtitles
A young artist relocates to coastal Bangladesh to practice his contemporary artistic career and find himself, but he soon learns that his modern ways rail against the local communities' age-old customs and taboos.
Sunday 27th June, 15:00, BFI Southbank
Thursday 1st July, 20:30, Genesis Cinema
Thursday 1st July, 19:00, MAC Birmingham
Kalira Atita (Yesterday's Past)
Dir: Nila Madhab Panda
With: Pitabash Tripathy
83 mins | 2020 | India
Odia with English subtitles
Set against a backdrop of climate change, a powerful tale of one man’s struggle to reach his coastal family village, while fighting with internal demons.
Wednesday 30th June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière
Sisters of the Trees
Dir: Camila Menéndez, Lucas Peñafort
86 mins | 2018 | India, Argentina
Hindi, Merwari with English subtitles
A powerful and heartfelt documentary about a small village in Rajasthan that uses the act of planting trees as a symbol of their women’s new found freedoms.
Saturday 19th June, 18:00, online on LoveLIFFAtHome.com [available for 24 hours]
Short Films Programmes
Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition
The festival’s annual Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition is a rare chance to see the works of talented and emerging filmmakers who are exploring themes of South Asian experience, that also in different ways reflect the humanist ideals of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The winner will be announced on 2nd July.
Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition Part 1
Tuesday 29th June, 18:30, Ciné Lumière
Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition Part 2
Wednesday 30th June, 20:30, Genesis Cinema
Too Desi Too Queer
The festival is proud to bring back it’s super-hit ‘Too Desi Too Queer’ short film programme, exploring the lives, experiences and well being of South Asian LGBTQIA+ communities in the Subcontinent and diaspora, through a dynamic and thought provoking selection of recent LGBTQIA+ short films. There’s a super-glam white marble staircase leading up to the cinema, so make sure you dress to impress and know how to walk it!
Friday 25th June, 20:15, Ciné Lumière
Friday 2nd July, 19:30, MAC Birmingham
New Brit-Asian Shorts
Support your local filmmaker! A showcase of exciting and diverse emerging British Asian filmmaking talent is presented, as part of LIFF's highlight of British Asian focus. From award-winning dramas to insightful docs, we see a rarely presented slice of life of Asian Britain today. Expect a discussion with young filmmakers on stage and in the Barbican Cinema Cafe' afterwards.
Wednesday 30th June, 18:10, Barbican
BSL Special Double Bill: For Each Other & Double Discrimination
Saturday 26th June, 18:00, Genesis Cinema
Sunday 27th June, 14:00, MAC Birmingham