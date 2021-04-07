THE MOSQUITO COAST: New Approach, New Trailer

My memories of The Mosquito Coast are potent: a sweltering atmosphere peopled with unlikable characters. I saw it in a NYC theater in late 1986 and it left a strong impression, though, thanks largely to the distinctive presence of Harrison Ford and the moody, compelling tone established and sustained throughout by director Peter Weir.

The upcoming, seven-episode series adaptation appears to be a different beast entirely, however. Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman star; Neil Cross (Luther) is listed as the creator of the series, based on Paul Theroux's novel, which was first published in 1981. Rupert Wyatt directed the first two episodes.

The trailer leans hard on the idea that the family headed by "radical idealist and brilliant inventor" Theroux is on the run from the U.S. government, which has prompted him to uproot the family and flee to Mexico. Certainly, it's a new approach that has grabbed my attention, so I'll be watching when the first two episodes debut on Apple TV+ on April 30. New episodes will debut thereafter on the following Fridays.

Watch the trailer below.

