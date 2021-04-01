THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES: It's a Dysfunctional Family vs. The Robot Apocalypse in The Official Trailer

I'm jaded. I'm jaded to the point that when someone drops 'from the people who did this or that' comparisons my eyes roll so fast into the back of my head I fall over from the momentum they carry with them.

And then - AND THEN - the movies they want you to compare the new one to are just really, really, really good I figure there is no way that it will hold up. But then I watched the trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and damnit if those guys don't know what they're doing.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a new animated family film from Mike Rianda, co-written with Jeff Rowe is coming to Netflix at the end of the month on April 30th. It looks great. The character design is terrific. The laughs hit. The action looks really good too. Damnit this could be fun.

And it boasts a hell of a lineup of voices too. Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah? Come. On!

Have a look for yourself below. This looks like a lot of fun for the whole family, if you're family digs robot apocalypses that are a little lighter than a Daniel H Wilson novel.