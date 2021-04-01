THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES: It's a Dysfunctional Family vs. The Robot Apocalypse in The Official Trailer
I'm jaded. I'm jaded to the point that when someone drops 'from the people who did this or that' comparisons my eyes roll so fast into the back of my head I fall over from the momentum they carry with them.
And then - AND THEN - the movies they want you to compare the new one to are just really, really, really good I figure there is no way that it will hold up. But then I watched the trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and damnit if those guys don't know what they're doing.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a new animated family film from Mike Rianda, co-written with Jeff Rowe is coming to Netflix at the end of the month on April 30th. It looks great. The character design is terrific. The laughs hit. The action looks really good too. Damnit this could be fun.
And it boasts a hell of a lineup of voices too. Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah? Come. On!
Have a look for yourself below. This looks like a lot of fun for the whole family, if you're family digs robot apocalypses that are a little lighter than a Daniel H Wilson novel.
From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet… saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.
