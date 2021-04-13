LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 20 "Teacher of Possibilities"

The final episode of the Let Me Be Frank series, “Teacher of Possibilities”, describes Frank’s shamanistic apprenticeship, and his understanding of the student-teacher relationship as an experiential, non-western approach to the magical work of evolving the human mind/spirit. Frank explores the roles of the apprentice and teacher in this evolutionary process, and how the students link together with the teacher to create an alternate community within the larger cultural frame. “Teacher of Possibilities” also contains an extended piece from the musical dance jam celebration held shortly after Frank passed away, featuring a remembrance by Frank’s longtime friend and ENT doctor Richard Kerbavaz and a reading of Frank’s last poem, “Wide Open”.

The reading in this segment is by Frank’s last student, Megan Soriano. Music by Frank Moore, Michael LaBash, Vinnie Spit Santino, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Mr. Lucky and Tha Archivez.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available at http://frankadelic.com

