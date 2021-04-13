CEREBRUM Trailer: Back Up Your Brain

Any movie that signals its ambitions in an intriguing, oblique manner catches my interest, and that's certainly the case with a new trailer for Cerebrum.

Heading for a screening at the 54th annual WorldFest in Houston towards the end of April, ahead of its debut On Demand via Glasshouse Distribution on May 4, Cerebrum starts with a striking premise: "To make ends meet, Tom signs on as a guinea pig at a home-based lab, but when he commits a crime he cannot remember, he must risk his own sanity to reveal the truth."

Arvi Ragu directed; Christian James (Hell Fest, Nashville), Alexxis Lemire (The Half of It), and the great James Russo (Django Unchained, Beverly Hills Cop) star. Have a look at the trailer below.



