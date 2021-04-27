Blood in the Snow 2021: Canadian Genre Festival Announces New Development Program For Underrepresented Filmmakers

Helping homegrown horror has always been at the forefront of Blood in the Snow Film Festival's intent with their Deadly Exposure Industry Conference. After all, when your mandate is to focus on Canadian genre cinema if you can help more get made then you have more to program in your festival. They call it reciprocity.

One of the things that we like about Blood in the Snow is that they have always done very well at providing opportunities for Canadian filmmakers to sit down with their peers and figure out how to get their movies made. But even the best of us see areas where we can grow more and Blood in the Snow sees a need to create a space where underrpresented filmmakers can do the same.

So this year they will start the Horror Development Lab, a program that focuses on Canadian filmakers who "identify as female, BIPOC, LGBTQ2IA+ and / or person with a disability. Projects must have BIPOC representation in front and behind the camera in their project proposals".

Horror Development Lab will take place during the Deadly Exposure Conference in November. Due to the current global health crisis it will be announced at a later date if this will happen virtually, or, gods willing, in person here in Toronto.