THE OTHER SIDE (ANDRA SIDAN): Magnolia Picks up Swedish Horror Flick For U.S. Distribution

Variety is reporting that Magnolia has acquired U.S. rights to the Swedish horror film The Other Side (Andra Sidan). The horror flick is the debut feature film from Oskar Mellander and Tord Danielsson, two filmmakers who have worked solely in television before this film.

“The Other Side” follows a family of three — Shirin, her partner Fredrik and his 5-year old son — who move into a small-town duplex and begin to hear mysterious noises from a supposedly uninhabited part of the house. Shirin comes to realize that they are haunted by an evil that only she can stop.

The Other Side (Andra Sidan) was released in Sweden in October 2020 and ranked as one of the top three movies at the local box office. This happened during the covid year with some of Sweden's largest cinema chains closing while others remained open with strict occupancy guidelines.

There is no subtitled trailer available yet but check out the regional trailer below for a taste of what Mellander and Danielsson did in their film.