Sanfic 2021: Winners From the Sanfic-Morbido Lab Announced

2021 Sanfic Industria concluded on Wednesday and the winners of the various programs were announced yesterday at Variety . Given that our main line of interest here at Screen Anarchy is genre and fantastic cinema we were eager to see who came out of the program with a boost to their project.

The big winner of the LAB was Miguel Alejandro Gómez and his project Crono-Cápsulas. He won a Morbido prize and one from our friends at Blood Window as well. A few friends had projecsts in the program and it was good to see that Seba De Caro's El Viejo and Sofia Garza-Barba's Santos Remedios will take home Morbido Prizes.

What the Variety article did not go into detail about was what the prizes entailed for each winner. However, if you know the right people, and we know the right people, they will gladly tell you how Blood Window and Grupo Morbido is going to help these filmmakers.

Gómez will be invited to participate in the Blood Window program at Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires, Argentina in December, in whatever format the global health crisis dictates. Pablo Guisa from Morbido went into further detail about what his prizes will do for each filmmaker. Guisa told us about his experience with the lab first.

"The main purpose of the Sanfic-Morbido Lab is to support and follow up all, and every project presented, to help them in every step of the way. In that spirit, all 6 projects presented, when the time comes will have an automatic pass as official selection for Morbido Fest and will receive an offer to play in our LatAm pay tv channel, Morbido TV. I'm proud and happy with the Sanfic-Morbido Lab first edition results. We had male and female directors presenting 6 unique and very different projects. This made sense to have representation of the best of genre from all our regions"

Grupo Morbido will come on board Crono-Cápsulas as co-producers and will contribute %30 of the total budget. They have come on board El Viejo as producer will will contribute %20 of the budget. For Santos Remedios they are on board as producers and will contribute %10 of the budget. Each film will have a commercial premiere in Mexico, representation for international sales and programming on the Morbido TV network.

Matria, where our header image is from. It has already drawn attention from Blood Window where she won the Bifan/Naff award. She will be going to Korea this year (safe travel pending?) to take part in their industry program NAFF/B.I.G. Matria and a quick interview with her about shooting her most recent project Living Dead. My friend Sandra Arriagada picked up the Latino Lense Workshop Award for her project,, where our header image is from. It has already drawn attention from Blood Window where she won the Bifan/Naff award. She will be going to Korea this year (safe travel pending?) to take part in their industry program NAFF/B.I.G. Variety also has a seperate article about additions to the cast ofand a quick interview with her about shooting her most recent project

Descriptions of all six projects are down below.