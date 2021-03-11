HOLLOW POINT Exclusive: Watch The Trailer For Indie Action Flick Starring Luke Goss And JuJu Chan

Vertical Entertainment is releasing Daniel Zirilli's upcoming action flick Hollow Point, starring Luke Goss and JuJu Chan, on April 9th, in theatres where they are open and on VOD. We are pleased to give you your first look at the trailer, take a look below.

When his wife and daughter are senselessly murdered, a grieving man finds himself caught up in a war between a group of charismatic vigilantes and the crime that infests their city.

Hollow Point stars Luke Goss, no stranger to indie action cinema, Dilan Jay, a Shrilankan-American actor and musician who also produced the film. In an interesting turn of events Jay Mohr is nearly unrecognizable as a baddie called Trigger, what with the bald head and the hefty frame. Almost diabolical. We'd also like to see the rise of JuJu Chan continue. Currently filming with Iko Uwais over in Thailand we'd love to see more of this femme fatale from Jiu Jitsu and Wu Assassins. Michael Paré has been an absolute machine lately, churning out film after film. And it doesn't hurt when you have a genre icon like Bill Duke on your roster.

Daniel Zirilli directs a screenplay he wrote with the Law brothers, Chad and Evan (Black Water, The Shadow Effect, Drive Hard).