Cinequest 2021 Exclusive: Broken Peace and Quiet in Clip From Crime Thriller ECHOES OF VIOLENCE
Nicholas Woods' crime thriller Echoes of Violence will have it's World premiere in Dramatic feature film competition during Cinequest, between March 20-30th, online. We have a great little clip to share with you this morning. Have a look below.
An exciting and innovative new voice boldly and loudly announces their arrival, with director Nicholas Woods tremendous sophomore feature ECHOES OF VIOLENCE, the story of an immigrant who travels from Sedona to Los Angeles to seek revenge against the immigration lawyer who ruined her life.Starring Michaella Russell (Netflix's AGENT), Chase Cargill (LONG STORY SHORT), Heston Horwin (ROCK STEADY ROW), Sam Anderson (ABC's LOST, FX's JUSTIFIED) and Frank Oz (STAR WARS, KNIVES OUT), ECHOES OF VIOLENCE will have it's much anticipated World premiere as part of the dramatic feature competition at the 2021 Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival, happening virtually from March 20th -30th. Screening details will be available at http://www.cinequest.org beginning March 1st, 2021.
