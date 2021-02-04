WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH: Michael Jae White Action Flick on UK DVD February 22nd
Dazzler Media is releasing Welcome to Sudden Death, starring Michael Jae White, in the UK on DVD.
You can pre-order the UK DVD here, or, wait until the week of the 15th as we will be having a giveaway for our UK readers, across the pond.
For the moment check out the trailer below, where we know the term sudden death does not apply to the sport of basketball, but just roll with it.
Jesse Freeman (Michael Jai White, Arrow, The Dark Knight, Black Dynamite) is a former special forces officer and explosives expert now working a regular job as a security guard in a state-of-the-art sports arena.Trouble erupts when a tech-savvy cadre of terrorists kidnap the team’s owner and Jesse’s daughter during opening night. Facing a ticking clock and impossible odds, it’s up to Jesse to not only save them, but also a full house of fans in this highly charged action thriller.Get ready for a fight-filled re-imagining of the Jean-Claude Van Damme 90’s action classic!Welcome to Sudden Death co-stars Michael Eklund (The Call, Wynonna Earp) and Gary Owen (Ride Along, Think Like a Man).
