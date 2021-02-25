THE WATER MAN: David Oyelwo's Directorial Debut Picked up by RLJE Films And Netflix

David Oyelwo’s family adventure film, The Water Man, has been acquired by RLJE Films, part of AMC Networks, for North America, and by Netflix for the rest of the world. RLJE Films is planning a day-and-date release in cinemas and PVOD on May 7th. Netflix will announce their release date for late this year.

The Water Man was Oyelwo's directorial debut and had its world premiere here in Toronto at TIFF last September. Oyelwo stars in his own film as the father of Gunner played by Lonnie Chavis. They are joined by Rosario Dawson, Amiah Miller, Alred Molina and Maria Bello.

In THE WATER MAN, Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is.

I don't have a family to watch this with but I'll give anything where the young hero carries a sword with him a chance. The press release follows.