THANATOMORPHOSE: TetroVideo to Release on Eric Falardeau's Canadian Body Horror on Blu-ray

Thanatomorphose. We're about to remind you that some of us Canadians can think up some pretty nasty shit. Nearly ten years after Falardeau's film hit the circuit and found an AnZac/Uk home back then with Monster Pictures, it has found a new home over at TetroVideo.

The release is coming out in March. I know TetroVideo says in the press release that this is the first time that Thanatomorphose will be released on Blu-ray but a quick scan of the website suggests differently. What's a Dead Pussy Bundle?

Anyways, it's here, or it's back. As is with anything from TetroVideo this is for fans of extreme horror and anything in this article should be treated as NSFW. You will find the artwork by Shin Nagai in a gallery below. We've also included the Monster Pictures trailer down below as well.

TetroVideo has officially announced the release of Éric Falardeau's Thanatomorphose (2012), for the first time on Blu-ray. The Canadian body horror film is scheduled to be released worldwide in March 2021 with English language and French, Italian, German and Spanish subtitles. Produced and directed by Éric Falardeau in 2012, Thanatomorphose is his directorial debut and deals with the physical signs of a body’s decomposition, caused by death. The movie is, in fact, structured in three acts representing the stages of the physical and psychological deterioration of a girl (Kayden Rose). Synopsis: discovering several bruises on her body after a night of rough sex, a young woman is shocked as, rather than heal itself, her body begins rotting from the inside out. She faces a terrifying and gory descent into a living death, as her putrefying body begins to fall off the bone. The film stars Kayden Rose, Davyd Tousignant, Émile Beaudry, Karine Picard, Roch-Denis Gagnon, Éryka L. Cantieri, Pat Lemaire and Simon Laperrière. The practical effects are by David Scherer (Horsehead, Blattaria, The Barn) and the artwork is by Shin Nagai.

