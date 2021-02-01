TetroVideo Announces PLANK FACE and SNUFF 102 DVD Releases

News for all you extreme horror fans out there. Our friends at TetroVideo are releasing two more horror flicks on DVD today: Scott Schirmer's 2016 flick Plank Face and Salvador Haidar's 2007 flick Snuff 102.

Both releases are limited to 150 copies and are all regioin so even though TetroVideo is based out of Italy you don't have to worry about playing them anywhere else. Unless your mom is in the room. That's probably the only time you don't want to play these at home.

Each disc is priced at 17.90 euros and you will find them here . Disc descriptions and NSFW trailers & clips are in the gallery below.

TetroVideo is proud to present Plank Face and Snuff 102 coming to DVD on february 1. Starting today both titles come in a limited Digipack edition of 150 copies including a DVD and a Collector's card. Plank Face is the third film from director Scott Schirmer (Found, Harvest Lake), co-produced and photographed by Brian K. Williams (Time to Kill, Space Babes from Outer Space). Plank Face is a dark and disturbing movie about a man who is captured by a wild wood-dwelling family who wants to make him one of their own. In Scott Schirmer's film, the main character represents the return to the state of wilderness through violence and humiliation. "It deals with our primal nature", states the director. Produced by Salvador Haidar, the disturbing Snuff 102 is an extreme horror film written and directed by the argentine director Mariano Peralta in 2007. The film is a sort of investigation on snuff films and onto the true meaning of violence. It follows a young reporter fascinated by the urban legend of snuff movies who gets more than she bargained for when her deep research begins. Snuff 102 was premiered at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival in 2007, creating a commotion among the audience.