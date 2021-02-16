SXSW 2021 Trailer: XYZ Films to Handle International Sales For South African Midnighter GAIA

Gaia. XYZ Films have had a long standing relationship with the filmmaking community in South Africa. So this is of little surprise, that Deadline has reported that they've boarded international sales for Jaco Bouwer's fantasy horror

The film follows a park ranger on a surveillance mission in a primordial forest who encounters two survivalists living a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion and a mysterious relationship to nature.

Gaia will have its world premiere at SXSW next month in the Midnighters section. XYZ will present the film to buyers a couple weeks before that when the virtual edition of EFM in Berlin begins at the beginning of March.

We've been content to kind of leave XYZ Films related news alone as of late. Screen Anarchy's Todd Brown is the Head of International Acquisitions for XYZ Films and we've never wanted there to be any confusion about who was pushing what around these parts.

But watch the trailer for Gaia.

Just watch it.

Jeez, this looks amazing!