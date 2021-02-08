Slamdance 2021 BAD ATTITUDE: THE ART OF SPAIN RODRIGUEZ Exclusive Clip

Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez will have its world premiere in the Breakouts section at the 2021 Slamdance Film Festival. The festival runs on demand from February 12th through 25th.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Trina Robbins, Art Speigelman and Spain himself give brief reflections on the scene, their purpose and their styles in this short clip. It's more than enough to whet your appetite if you're a fan of underground comics or looking for something outside of the offerings of the commercial juggernauts.

Watch the clip and look through the gallery of images provided, below.