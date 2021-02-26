Simon Barrett's SEANCE Heading to Shudder And RLJE Films
Well. That was fast. It was only the other week that scribe Simon Barrett had informally announced on his socials that production had wrapped one what we assume was his first shot at directing a feature film, Seance. He's been up in our neck of the woods for a while working on it.
Fast because today comes the announcement that the North American rights for Seance have been picked up by RLJE Films. Shudder, another part of AMC Networks, have picked up the streaming rights for the same territory as well as UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
As we said off the hop Seance is Barrett's feature directorial debut and stars Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Seamus Patterson and Marina Stephenson-Kerr.
In SEANCE, Camille Meadows (Waterhouse) is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.
Why was it picked up so fast? Shouldn't there at least be some kind of festival run or at least a world premiere somewhere to build up buzz? I had to ask because we've seen this a couple times this week, films getting picked up and pushed right into distribution, and was told that this could just be a case of targetted pre-sales at the very beginning of production to secure financing.
Knowing Barrett's docket and his popularity in the horror circles for writing hits like You're Next, segments in V/H/S, and The Guest it was probably a no brainer for RLJE and Shudder to come on board early.
RLJE Films is planning theatrical, On Demand and digital releases on May 21st with Shudder following up later this year on their streaming platform. There's no mention of Canada anywhere in there. We usually get lumped in and forgotten with that North American part so I have no answer for you about us, my fellow Canucks.
We should see a trailer late April, early May?
