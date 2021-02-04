SHOOK: New Trailers/Poster For Jennifer Harrington's Social Media Thriller, Coming to Shudder

That's it. I'm officially old. I'm watching the standard and red band versions of the new trailer for Jennifer Harrington's Shook, a story about a social media 'influencer' becoming the target of terror, and I want everyone to die already.

But this is the world of new media and I'm not the target audience. Shook is not meant for me to enjoy, right? Or maybe not? Seeing real-life 'influencer' Genelle Seldon catch a high heel in the red band trailer does bring grim satisfaction. Yeah! Give it to that InstaTweetTuber! Yeah!

Harrington's social media thriller will premiere and debut exclusively to Shudder on February 18th in the US, here in Canada, and over in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It will also be found via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available.

There is the new poster up to the left there and a collection of stills below the two trailers. Keep an eye out for Shook on February 18th!