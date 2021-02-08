Sundance Coverage Indie Interviews Documentaries All Interviews Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
DEATH TRIP Trailer: There's a Reason No One Goes to The Cottage During Winter
At the moment some areas of the U.S. and a very large chunk of Canada are midway through the Winter season. At least here in the province of Ontario most cottage owners will have shut their properties down for the Winter season. This leaves vast stretches of "cottage country" empty and void of life. Perfect surroundings for doing a bit of murder.
This leads us to James Watts' horror flick with a succinct and to the point title, Death Trip. Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight are releasing Death Trip On Demand in the U.S. and here in Canada on February 16th. With any new release comes a new trailer and poster. You will find the trailer down below the announcement.
Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight release the terrifying DEATH TRIP on Feb 16! we've a new trailer and poster to celebrate the releaseFour friends take a cottage trip in the dead of winter. During their stay, they discover dark details about the neighboring cottagers. After one of the friends is found mutilated, the group worries they're being targeted by angry locals.Kelly Kay, Tatyana Olal, Garrett Johnson, Melina Trimarchi, Zoe Slobodzian, Bruce Watts, and Brad MacDonald star.Directed by James Watts and written by James Watts and Kelly Watts, Death Trip will be available February 16 On Digital from Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.