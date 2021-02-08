DEATH TRIP Trailer: There's a Reason No One Goes to The Cottage During Winter

At the moment some areas of the U.S. and a very large chunk of Canada are midway through the Winter season. At least here in the province of Ontario most cottage owners will have shut their properties down for the Winter season. This leaves vast stretches of "cottage country" empty and void of life. Perfect surroundings for doing a bit of murder.

This leads us to James Watts' horror flick with a succinct and to the point title, Death Trip. Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight are releasing Death Trip On Demand in the U.S. and here in Canada on February 16th. With any new release comes a new trailer and poster. You will find the trailer down below the announcement.