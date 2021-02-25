ARMY OF THE DEAD Trailer: Zack Snyder's Heist Flick in a Zombified Las Vegas, on Netflix This May

As the world prepares to fall in love with Zack Snyder all over again on March 18th Netflix is hoping the furvor will carry over into May when they dropped Snyder's Army of the Dead on May 21st. The trailer was unleashed this morning, have a look below.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

It looks like it could be fun. It opens with a shot of a devestated Las Vegas and in the bottom right corner you see people running and someone on horseback. Then a lot of money shots of zombies and guns and more zombies and more guns, then a helicopter.

Oh, and we see you, slow zombies. Ha. Slow zombies from a director who was one of the group of directors to usher in the fast zombie with his remake of Dawn of the Dead back in the early 2000s.

Dave Bautista is Scott Ward, the leader of the group of mercenaries that includes Ana de la Reguera (Cruz), Garret Dillahunt (Martin), Ella Purnell (Kate Ward), Omari Hardwick (Vanderohe), Hiroyuki Sanada (Hunter Bly), Theo Rossi (Burt Cummings), Mattias Schweighofer (Ludwig Dieter) and Tig Notaro.