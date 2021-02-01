Álex de la Iglesia Starts Shooting Next Movie EL CUARTO PASAJERO

No one can accuse Spanish filmmaker and all around maverick Álex de la Iglesia of being lazy. Not even during a pandemic. Somehow, he's getting shit done.

We are all enjoying his series 30 coins and the director recently wrapped up photography of the first instalment of his new brand of horror films he calls The Fear Collection. That first film is a fable about the fear of tourism called Vececiafrenia. All of this was of course written with his writer Jorge Guerricaechevarría.

The pair are at it again with production of a black humored road movie combined with a romantic comedy called El cuarto pasajero (The Fourth Passenger). It will star Ernesto Alterio and Blanca Suárez who have worked with de la Iglesia before. There are two other actors who will be new to the fold, Alberto San Juan and Rubén Cortada.

With a storyline penned by the helmer together with his regular co-writer, Jorge Guerricaechevarría, the feature tells of how Julián (San Juan), a divorced 50-year-old man with money problems, resorts to using an app to share his car with strangers and, in particular, with someone who is not such a stranger any more: Lorena (Suárez), a young woman who travels to Madrid on a regular basis. For the last few months, he’s kept a permanent place for her in his car and, lately, also in his heart, and now he wants to take advantage of the next journey to confess his feelings to her. However, he makes a mistake when choosing the remaining occupants (Alterio and Cortada) and takes on an unsettling passenger, who will spark a dramatic change in the course of events. Cineuropa

There you have it. There seems to be no shortage of material coming from the Spanish director. His fans should be pleased with his efforts to keep on working under the shadow of the global health crisis.