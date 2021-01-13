VIOLATION: Canadian Rights For Drama/Horror Land at Pacific Northwest Pictures

We don't talk a lot about Canadian entertainment company Pacific Northwest Pictures but they have been quietly picking up some really good flicks recently. In their current roster is Darius Marder's Sound of Metal with Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke, and Black Bear starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. Seems PNP know a thing or two about getting good titles, eh?

Now you can add Canadian drama/horror Violation from filmmakers Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli. PNP have picked up the Canadian rights for Violation and are planning a March release. Violation had its world premiere at TIFF back in September and played at a handful of other festivals here in Canada. It plays at Sundance later this month.

Our own Josh caught the film, you will find a link to his review down below but here is a snippet.

To call Violation a gut punch would be selling it short. The film is an exceptionally observant and well-rendered look at the deep psychic scars faced by women around the world who are constantly being told to deal with their own violation on their own time... Violation is a tremendous film, an absolute stunner that is as horrifically gruesome as it is necessary, and I'll be thinking about it for a long time.

No word yet on how PNP plans to handle the release of Violation on March 26th. Cinemas have been closed across the country for a few months now though we have any number of digital platforms by which to watch this film.

The official press release follows.