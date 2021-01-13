TEN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT Exclusive Clip: Horror Icon Caroline Williams Loves Her Listeners

Horror icon Caroline Williams heads back behind the mic in the upcoming horror flick Ten Minutes to Midnight from director Erik Bloomquist. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. You can see it, the trailer and a small selection of stills down below.

Horror fans already know Caroline Williams from her roles in many sequels including radio dj Stretch in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and roles in Halloween 2, Leprechaun 3 and Hatchet 3. In the clip Williams plays radio dj Amy Marlowe on the last night at a local radio station. Her replacement, Sienna, is in the booth with her. Marlowe is not holding back against her listeners as she's clearly not taking the change very well. There's no horror here other than Marlowe's poor attitude. Watch the trailer if you want an idea of what horrors await you in Ten Minutes to Midnight.

In Ten Minutes to Midnight, Caroline Williams returns to the DJ booth for the first time since her star-making turn as Stretch in 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. Williams plays Amy Marlowe, a veteran late night radio host on the eve of forced retirement trapped inside the station by a violent storm after being bitten by a rabid bat. The film draws inspiration from classic horror tales brought to life by Stephen King, The Twilight Zone, and other forgotten late night horror anthology programs. Erik Bloomquist (Long Lost) directed from a screenplay co-written with Carson Bloomquist. Adam Weppler, who also appears in the film, produced with the brothers for Mainframe Pictures. The film also stars Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Alice Kremelberg (Orange is the New Black), and late genre-favorite Nicholas Tucci (You’re Next) in one of his final performances.

Ten Minutes To Midnight is hitting VOD & all digital platforms next Tuesday, January 19th.