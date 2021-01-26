PRISONERS OF GHOSTLAND: RLJE Films Picks up Nic Cage And Sion Sono Action Flick

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the US rights to the action/adventure film PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND presented by Patriot Pictures was fully financed by Michael Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management. XYZ Films produced, is handling world sales, and will be introducing the film to international buyers on the heels of Sundance.

Directed by the acclaimed Japanese director, Sion Sono (Why Don’t You Play in Hell), the film was written by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland). The film stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe) and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love). Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy, The Raid: Redemption, The Greatest Showman) composed the original score.

“We’re excited to once again work with Nicolas Cage on a highly-anticipated film directed by the celebrated Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “Following the success of Mandy and Color Out of Space, PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND is already receiving great buzz and we cannot wait for audiences to see it at Sundance.”

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND was produced by Michael Mendelsohn (Cut Throat City, Hangman, Lord of War) for Patriot Pictures, Laura Rister (The Tale, Lovelace, Margin Call) for Untitled Entertainment, Ko Mori (Lords of Chaos) for Eleven Arts, Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) for Boos Boos Bang Bang and Nate Bolotin (Mandy) for XYZ Films. It was executive produced by Natalie Perrotta (Running With The Devil), Nick Spicer (Brawl in Cell Block 99), Aram Tertzakian (Vivarium), and Yuji Sadai (A Man With Style). XYZ Films worked on previous hits Mandy and Color Out of Space starring Nicolas Cage and also released by RLJE. Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.