LIVE OR LET DIE: Black Mandala Acquires German Zombie Flick, Releases New Trailer

Genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala has acquired Live or Let Die, not the chintzy James Bond film from 1973 with the slightly different name, but a new German zombie film from filmmaker Manuel Urbaneck.

Live or Let Die is the feature debut for Urbaneck and the feature legnth version of a story from his 2014 short film by the same name. Black Mandala has released the official poster with a new trailer for their release. Find the trailer below.

Through an outbreak of a virus, the human race has come near to extinction. The undead walks among the land and hunts the living. The very few that are left, aimlessly searching for a better tomorrow. The survivor and lone wolf Nick (Jan Bohlenschmidt) finds an old diary that contains a map, his last chance for hope to a safer sanctuary. After a bloody encounter with reckless John (Manuel Urbaneck), both get together and wander through the dead and destroyed land. Day after day it`s a hard fight of survival for their own lives until they realize that only one thing is clear: among the dead the survivors are the biggest threat!

Live or Let Die stars Jan Bohlenschmidt, Manuel Urbaneck, Steven Mooers, Alona Hertha, Michael Valentin, Heiko Schulz, Markus Hettich, Dirk Jeblick, Kai Erfurt, Anna Eversheim, Richard Schaffert, Sven Glowatzki and Rosanna Schymanski.