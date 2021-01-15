A DIM VALLEY: Altered Innocence to Take North American Audiences on a Mythic Journey

It has been a while since we heard from our friends at Altered Innocence but they've come to us with word that they have picked up the North American rights for Brandon Colvin's A Dim Valley.

A curmudgeonly biologist (Robert Longstreet - The Haunting of Hill House, Halloween Kills) and his slacker graduate students (Whitmer Thomas & Zach Weintraub) muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a group of mystical backpackers who disrupt their lives in beautiful and surprising ways. Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love, "A Dim Valley" is a delightful ethereal journey into the cycle of love.

Altered Innocence is planning a theatrical release for A Dim Valley in the Spring, in May. We will see how that goes, we are still waiting for cinemas to reopen now that the beginning of the end of the pandemic is just arriving.