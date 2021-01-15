Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage Festival Reviews Anime Action Movies Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
A DIM VALLEY: Altered Innocence to Take North American Audiences on a Mythic Journey
It has been a while since we heard from our friends at Altered Innocence but they've come to us with word that they have picked up the North American rights for Brandon Colvin's A Dim Valley.
A curmudgeonly biologist (Robert Longstreet - The Haunting of Hill House, Halloween Kills) and his slacker graduate students (Whitmer Thomas & Zach Weintraub) muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a group of mystical backpackers who disrupt their lives in beautiful and surprising ways. Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love, "A Dim Valley" is a delightful ethereal journey into the cycle of love.
Altered Innocence is planning a theatrical release for A Dim Valley in the Spring, in May. We will see how that goes, we are still waiting for cinemas to reopen now that the beginning of the end of the pandemic is just arriving.
Altered Innocence has picked up North American rights to Brandon Colvin's third feature film “A Dim Valley” which was an official selection at the Raindance, Sidewalk, and Charlotte Film Festivals. Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love, "A Dim Valley" is a delightful ethereal journey into the cycle of love. The film stars prolific actor Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House, Halloween Kills) along with rising talents Whitmer Thomas and Zach Weintraub. A theatrical release is planned for May 2021.The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and the filmmakers.Jaffe commented: “'I'm incredibly excited to be bringing Brandon Colvin's latest feature to American audiences. Watching the film immediately put me into another level of consciousness which is exactly what good cinema should do. The interplay between this extremely talented cast and the magical environment that surrounds them really needs to be seen to be believed!”Colvin added, "I'm a huge fan of Altered Innocence's catalogue, so I'm thrilled to be working with Frank and his team to bring this lush reverie of a film to all weirdos, fantasists, romantics, and seekers."
