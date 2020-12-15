LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 19 "Private Rituals"

“Private Rituals” explores Frank’s use of private or secret rituals both within and outside of his public performances, and how they powerfully affect one another. He also describes the role of the artist in society, and the important tool that private ritual gives the artist to bring “new dreams, new myths, new visions into society”. This episode also includes the story of how Frank and Linda first met Barbara Golden, and a brand new episode of the animated series, “How to Handle an Anthropologist”.

The readings in this segment are by Barbara Golden and Linda Mac. Barbara Golden is a musician, composer, writer and artist, and member of many bands, including being a frequent member of Frank Moore’s Cherotic All-Star band, and frequent guest on his Shaman’s Den streaming video show. Linda Mac was Frank’s lover and partner in crime for almost 40 years, and produces the Let Me Be Frank series with Michael LaBash. Music by Barbara Golden, Frank Moore, Vinnie Spit Santino, Vinnie Corbo, and Tha Archivez.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available at http://frankadelic.com .

