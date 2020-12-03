Front Line Assembly evaluates modern life in their latest music video "Arbeit"

Industrial/EBM band Front Line Assembly gives their twist on what modern life could look in the near future, and it's very grim!

Track is named "Arbeit" and the video was directed by Henrik Bjerregaard Clausen, starring Kim Sønderholm and the busy working bee waking up from his daily life coma. Fitting, as the track comes from the latest Front Line Assembly album Wake Up The Coma, released last year.

For those not familiar with the band, you definately should get acquainted here: Wikipedia.