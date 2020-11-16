TRAIL OF ASHES: Exclusive Look at Trailer For Arturo Lizardi's Debut Thriller

Here's an interesting one. Arturo Lizardi's debut feature film, a Puerto Rican period thriller called Trail of Ashes, has been picked up by Gravitas Ventures.

Screen Anarchy has been asked to debut the trailer. Looks pretty good, proving Puerto Rico is not just good for kick-ass mayors and muscial geniuses. Have a look for yourself below.

The search for the empress's daughter reunites two long lost brothers who grew up on opposite sides of a war and now must choose between family bonds and political alliances. Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company, has acquired North American rights to Arturo Lizardi’s thriller, TRAIL OF ASHES. The film will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on December 1, 2020. Written and directed by Arturo Lizardi, TRAIL OF ASHES was produced by Samari Vega and Lizardi. TRAIL OF ASHES stars Lizardi, Hector Escudero, Cecilia Arguelles and Carlos Miranda.

Gravitas is putting Trail of Ashes on multiple platforms on December 1st.