SLATE: Swords Fly in Trailer For Korean Fantasy Action Comedy

Slate, the sophomore feature from director Jo Bareun, just had its world permiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival. The festival had been running this trailer from September and we've been remiss to pick up on it until our friends over at Film Combat Syndicate highlighted it yesterday. It's definitely worth checking out.

Since she was a child, Yeon-hee dreamt of becoming an action star. Even though she has an amazing swordsmanship, the reality of reaching her goal is just too hard for her to handle. One day, she is hired as a stand-in for an action film and goes onto the set, only to be transported to a lawless parallel world where people carry swords and kill each other without any retribution. Almost immediately, she is welcomed to the village as their protector and is respected by the villagers. And to save the villagers as a heroine, she begins to fight the villains back.

This looks very promising. The swordplay looks wild but tight. We like the variety of characters and villains. It looks like Jo Bareun has give enough space in the frame for the action to play out. We are very interested in having a look at this.

There is no release date scheduled in Korea yet. No word on if this will continue to travel the recovering festival circuit either. We shall see.